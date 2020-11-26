Los mejores 30 vinos del mundo según los jueces del International Wine Challenge 2020 (2)

Portugal Justino's Madeira Terrantez 1978, Justino's Madeira Champion of Champions --- Australia Tolpuddle Vineyard Chardonnay 2018, Tolpuddle Vineyard Champion White --- Francia Taittinger Comtes de Champagne Blanc des Blancs Brut 2008, Champagne Taittinger Champion Sparkling --- Georgia Saperavi 2018, Tbilvino Champion Red --- Hungría Royal Tokaji 6 Puttonyos Aszú 2016, Royal Tokaji Borászati Champion Sweet --- Portugal Bulas Vintage Port 2017, Bulas Family Estates Champion Fortified --- Argentina Apelación de Origen Paraje Altamira 2018, Terrazas de los Andes Argentinian Red Trophy --- Australia Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon 2016, St Hugo Australian Red Trophy --- Australia Morris Old Rare Liqueur Premium Topaque, Morris Wines Australian Fortified Trophy --- Australia Lake Cooper Well Rhapsody Shiraz 2019, Lake Cooper Estate Australian Shiraz Trophy --- Austria Ried Gottschelle 1ÖTW Erste Lage Kremstal Reserve Grüner Veltliner 2018, Petra Unger Austrian White Trophy --- Austria Riesling Ried Zöbinger Heiligenstein 1ötw Kamptal 2019, Weingut Birgit Eichinger International Riesling Trophy --- China Syrah 2017, Ningxia Helanshan Manor Wine China Chinese Red Trophy --- Inglaterra Classic Cuvée 2010, Nyetimber English Sparkling Trophy --- Francia Clos de la Roche Grand Cru 2017, French Red Trophy, International Edouard Delaunay Pinot Noir Trophy --- Francia Chablis Grand Cru Les Clos 2017, La Chablisienne French White Trophy --- Alemania Kirchenstück Hochheim Riesling Trocken GG 2019, Domdechant Werner´sches Weingut German White Trophy --- Italia Balciana 2017, Sartarelli Italian White Trophy --- Italia Vin Santo del Chianti Riserva Colmano 2000, Azienda Agricola Colmano di Piero Masi Italian Sweet Trophy --- Italia Carminium 2016, Inama Azienda Agricola Italian Red Trophy --- Nueva Zelanda Coal Pit Tiwha Pinot Noir 2018, New Zealand Red Trophy, Coal Pit Wine Sustainable Trophy --- Nueva Zelanda Church Road Grand Reserve Chardonnay 2018, Church Road New Zealand White Trophy --- Nueva Zelanda Church Road 1 Syrah 2017, Church Road International Syrah Trophy --- Portugal Fonte do Ouro Encruzado 2019, Sociedade Agrícola Boas Quintas Portuguese White Trophy --- Portugal Tyto Alba 2016, Companhia das Lezírias Portuguese Red Trophy --- Sudáfrica Boschendal Elgin Chardonnay 2018, Boschendal Wines South African White Trophy --- Sudáfrica Groot Constantia Sauvignon Blanc International Sauvignon Blanc 2019, Groot Constantia Wine Estate Trophy --- España Legaris Moradillo de Roa 2016, Raventós Codorníu Spanish Red Trophy --- España Granbazan Limousin 2017, Agro de Bazán Spanish White Trophy --- España Lustau Oloroso V.O.R.S 30 Years, Emilio Lustau Sherry Trophy ---

La lista completa de los premiados en el 2020 International Wine Challenge publicado el 26 de noviembre está disponible aquí [https://www.internationalwinechallenge.com/canopy/search_res...].

Ya en su 37 año, el International Wine Challenge está considerado como la competición de vino más rigurosa, imparcial e influyente en el mundo. El International Wine Challenge evalúa cada vino de forma 'ciega' y los juzga por su estilo, región y vintage. Entre los premios otorgados están las medallas (oro, plata, bronce) y los premios Commended. Los trofeos se entregan para los mejores vinos dentro de cada una de las categorías. El International Wine Challenge se compromete a ayudar a los consumidores a descubrir grandes vinos, y las medallas mostradas a las botellas ganadoras ofrecen una garantía de calidad.

