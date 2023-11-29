Metacon hires Hanna Holtz Wärenfeldt as Chief People Officer

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Metacon AB (publ) announces that Hanna Holtz Wärenfeldt has been hired as Chief People Officer with effect in April 2024.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanna Holtz Wärenfeldt comes most recently from a role as head of the operational HR support within Uppsala Municipality and is part of the HR Director's management team. She has previously held the role of Development Manager and HR Manager within the same organization and as HR Manager in companies in the logistics sector. Hanna will be part of Metacon's management team with overall HR responsibility and with the task of developing both Metacon's international organization, leadership, and corporate culture.

"We are very happy that Hanna Holtz Wärenfeldt wants to be part of our team and be part of our journey. Hanna is an appreciated manager and leader with a broad background where she has worked with the development of organizations, managers, and employees in various positions. Common to Hanna's managerial roles has been to work both strategically and operationally, which will bring new valuable perspectives to Metacon on our growth journey. I would like to wish Hanna a warm welcome to Metacon," says Christer Wikner, President and CEO, Metacon.

For further information, please contact Christer Wikner, by phone +46707-647389 or e-mail info@metacon.com

Om Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems for the production of fossil-free 'green' hydrogen. The products in the Reforming business area are based, among other things, on a patented technology that generates hydrogen through so-called catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons. The development of Metacon's reforming products is done within the wholly owned subsidiary Helbio S.A in Patras, Greece. The business is focused on catalytic process chemistry and advanced reformers for high-efficiency hydrogen production.

Metacon also offers complete electrolysis plants and integrated refueling stations for green hydrogen, a large and globally growing area for small- and large-scale production of green hydrogen. Electrolysis is a process of driving a chemical reaction to split water by adding electricity. If the electricity used is non-fossil, the hydrogen will also be fossil-free and climate-neutral. Green hydrogen can be used in sectors such as transport, basic industry, and the real estate sector, with a better environment and climate as a result. www.metacon.com

For further information, see:www.metacon.com | X: @Metaconab | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/metaconab

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metacon-hires-hanna-holtz-warenfeldt-as-chief-people-officer-302000746.html