COMUNICADO: El método para dejar de fumar de Allen Carr es igual de efectivo que el ofrecido por el sistema de salud británico (2)

Publicado 23/01/2020 1:02:13CET

*Emisor: Frings D, Albery IP, Moss AC, Brunger H, Burghela M, White S, and Wood KV (2020) Comparison of Allen Carr's Easyway programme with a specialist behavioural and pharmacological smoking cessation support service: A randomised controlled trial. Addiction 115: doi: 10.1111/add.14897. Hallazgos completos aquí [https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/add.14897]. **Fuente de la cita: https://www.imt.ie/news/smokers-twice-likely-quit-smoking-us... [https://www.imt.ie/news/smokers-twice-likely-quit-smoking-us...] ***Fuente del coste del NHS NRT: Number of people using NHS stop smoking services continues to fall BMJ 2017;; 358 doi: https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.j3936 [https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.j3936] (Publicado el 18 de agosto de 2017)

CONTACTO: CONTACTO: Claire Doherty, Claire@thisisgrapevine.com,+44-(0)7932-651837; Oficina de Prensa de Allen Carr's Easyway,+44-(0)7970-88-44-52

Sitio Web: https://www.allencarr.com//https://www.allencarr.com/

