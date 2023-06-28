MOM from iTAC for adaptability in production

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Montabaur, 28 de junio de 2023 (News Aktuell).-

Software is the engine for modern, digital production processes. In order to master the challenges of the future, isolated solutions and technical barriers must be eliminated. What is needed are end-to-end processes through holistic manufacturing management systems such as the iTAC.MOM.Suite from iTAC Software AG (www.itacsoftware.com). This modular solution makes value chains in different production types and industries transparent, plannable and controllable in real time. And it covers everything from single-item to series and mass production. The microservice architecture enables flexible and scalable use of individual functionalities. iTAC's MES/MOM is therefore designed to meet the requirements of both traditional industrial sectors and rapidly growing industries such as battery production.

iTAC’s MES/MOM solution includes e.g. the handling of production orders, the management of materials and resources, the monitoring of machines and systems, and the performance of quality checks and tests. In addition, through the integration of analytics tools, the MES/MOM collects data in real time and supports predictive planning. Through the analyses, deviations or problems can be quickly identified and resolved.

The MES/MOM easily adapts to necessary changes in production or the respective requirements of the manufacturing company. The microservice architecture makes it possible to add functions or modules as needed. The iTAC.MOM.Suite is therefore used in manufacturing companies in various industries such as mechanical engineering, automotive, electronics, medical technology, injection molding, metal processing and battery production.

Simplicity and expansion through openness and low-code

In modern single piece production and series and mass production, highly demanding digital processes must be mapped and implemented at the same time. Thanks to its openness, the iTAC.MOM.Suite can be seamlessly integrated into the digital platform strategies of customers. The integrated low-code tools simplify customizations and customer-specific extensions and increases agility.

