Motel One Surpasses One Billion Euros in Revenue

Motel One GmbH - Motel One GmbH

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

- Growing International Presence Confirms Hotel Concept

NEWS AKTUELL // Munich, 30. April 2026 – The Motel One Group generated revenue of over one billion euros for the first time in the 2025 financial year, consistently continuing its sustainable growth trajectory. In a challenging market environment, the company underscores the resilience of its business model and increases not only revenue but also earnings. The brands Motel One and The Cloud One Hotels impress with central locations, high-quality design, and a strong price-performance ratio.

Revenue growth of around 8 percent was driven by stable demand. EBITDA reached 279 million euros, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 26 percent. This strong operational performance is particularly noteworthy given the weaker macroeconomic conditions. Expansion continues selectively: by the end of 2025, 104 hotels with almost 29,300 rooms were in operation - five more than in the previous year. In Munich and Frankfurt, guests can now stay directly at the main train stations, in Paris near the Expo, and in Vienna they can enjoy the Danube Island. At the same time, the company maintains an attractive pipeline in key international markets. Increasing internationalisation follows the expansion model that has proven successful for over two decades and confirms the concept’s success beyond its home market.

With the opening of its 100th hotel in Munich, Motel One reaches a significant milestone. At the same time, the brand The Cloud One Hotels continues to expand from its first location in New York City and, with seven properties to date, is gaining a distinct profile.

The beOne loyalty program now has more than two million members and continues to grow in importance. Guest ratings remain at an outstanding level, averaging 9 out of 10 points. Several awards, including two Red Dot Awards as well as sustainability and value recognitions from DIE WELT, Handelsblatt, and YouGov, further reinforce this recognition.

The foundation of this success is a clearly focused, efficient, and customer-oriented business model that consistently combines a lean organization, efficient processes, and targeted investments in digitalization - enabling continued profitable growth. The start to 2026 has been dynamic. A solid booking situation and eight hotel openings underscore the positive momentum, including entry into the Portuguese market with Lisbon, as well as additional properties in Vienna, Hanover, and Munich. Motel One thus continues its proven growth strategy in a selective and consistent manner.

About Motel One Group

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Munich, the company has received numerous awards for its concept and is regarded as the pioneer of the budget design hotel category. Motel One currently operates 104 hotels with around 29,000 rooms in 13 countries (as of December 2025). The brand stands for a unique combination of fair pricing, stylish design, and first-class comfort, setting new standards in the midscale design hotel segment. Its hotels are characterized by central locations, modern rooms with high-quality amenities, and inviting public areas featuring sophisticated design and art. In 2022, Motel One Group launched its upscale lifestyle brand, The Cloud One Hotels.

Press contact Motel One

Inken Mende

Director Corporate Communications & PR

Tegernseer Landstra*e 165, 81539 München

Tel.: +49 89665025-818

E-Mail: imende@motel-one.com Internet: www.motel-one.com