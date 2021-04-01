MTIP Announces Strong First Closing of Fund II to drive Healthtech Innovation

(News Aktuell)Basel Today, MTIP AG, a Basel-based private equity firm that invests in healthtech companies, is pleased to announce that it has completed the first closing of its Fund II. The growth capital fund secured EUR 130m and is well on track towards the target fund size of EUR 200m.

MTIP FUND II, SCSp is MTIP's second healthtech fund, designed to provide growth capital and build on the healthtech investment thesis of its successful predecessor. With a target size of EUR 200m the fund invests in digital health and connected medical device companies, based primarily in Europe, that offer differentiated solutions for a rapidly evolving healthcare environment.

MTIP's second fund executed a strong first closing securing EUR 130m. The capital was raised by different investors comprising mainly institutional investors, pension funds, family offices, hospitals, and foundations. The company is proud to work together with the European Investment Fund (EIF) as an anchor investor. EIF's Chief Executive Alain Godard said: "MTIP's fund strategy fits with EIF's ambition of financing the vital growth segment of the European Venture Capital ecosystem, which is largely underfunded and overly dependent on non-European investors for larger investments. The EIF is pleased to support MTIP and tackle two major gaps in the European market - digital health and growth capital."

"This closing is an enormously important milestone in our company history, and we are pleased to have overachieved our expectations. Our Fund II has already added three stellar investments in Oviva, Trialbee and Koa Health to its portfolio with more to come soon. This creates a strong momentum towards the final close", emphasizes Dr. Christoph Kausch, Managing Partner of MTIP. The Fund continues to see a unique flow of investment opportunities, enhanced by the firm's network, its leading role in Europe, and the strength of its strategy.

