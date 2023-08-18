NAVAMEDIC ASA: Resolution to increase the share capital in connection with exercise of employee options

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Navamedic ASA (the "Company"), has today, on 18 August 2023, in accordance with the authorisation granted to it by the general meeting on 1 June 2023, resolved to increase the Company's share capital by NOK 92,500 by issuance of 125,000 new shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.74, in order to facilitate the settlement of exercise of 125,000 share options. The exercise prices are NOK 14.46 per share for 25,000 of the new shares and NOK 19.00 per share for 100,000 of the new shares. The new shares are subject to a 12 month lock-up period.

Following the registration of the share capital increase with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw.: Foretaksregisteret), the new share capital of the Company will be NOK 12,841,054.98, divided into 17,352,777 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.74. The share capital increase will be registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises as soon as practically possible after the share contribution has been fully paid.

For further information, please contact:

Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO, NavamedicMobile: +47 951 78 680E-mail: kathrine@navamedic.com

Lars Hjarrand, CFO, NavamedicMobile: +47 917 62 842E-mail: lars.hjarrand@navamedic.com

About Navamedic ASA:

Navamedic ASA is a Nordic full-service provider of high-quality products to hospitals and through pharmacies. Navamedic meets the specific needs of patients and consumers by leveraging its highly scalable market access platform, leading category competence and local knowledge. Navamedic is present in all the Nordic countries, the Baltics and Benelux, with sales representation in the UK and Greece. Navamedic is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: NAVA).

For more information, please visit www.navamedic.com.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/navamedic-asa-resolution-to-increase-the-share-capital-in-connection-with-exercise-of-employee-options-301904451.html