Nayax Provides Cashless Payment Solution for International Oil and Gas Company, MOL Group

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), the leading cashless solution provider, is proud to be the preferred partner of MOL Group to improve consumer experience and enable cashless payments for new customers. An integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Budapest, Hungary, MOL Group operates in consumer services in nine countries across Central and Eastern Europe, with a total of 1,941 service stations. Nayax was chosen due to its worldwide presence, onboarding process and technology. Following a successful proof of concept in Croatia and Hungary, MOL Group will be integrating initial devices at a group-level.

In line with MOL Group's 2030+ strategy, the company aims to become the first choice of customers as a best-in-class, digitally driven consumer goods retailer and an integrated, complex mobility service provider by 2030. With Nayax, MOL Group is looking to provide a new consumer journey for users at their coffee machines, rest rooms, and car washes while improving the experience by offering unattended payments.

"Nayax's VPOS Touch device provides a great customer experience, enjoyed by our service station staff, as well as customers, and we're excited to have the opportunity to further develop it, to tailor it to our needs," said István Mag, Head of Digital Factory at MOL Group. "Nayax's cashless solution provides us more transparency in sales data on our unattended devices and clarity on their status, opening new horizons in maintenance and error reporting of these devices in the long run."

"As a global entity, with sales and support offices around the world, Nayax provides MOL Group with a unique opportunity, ensuring that their cross-border needs will be met. Their commitment to their customers in developing loyalty and engagement programs synchs well with our own vision of improving the consumer experience and our customers' businesses. Working closely with MOL Group, our technical teams have initiated exciting product opportunities for Nayax that we are looking forward to implementing," said Yair Nechmad, CEO, Nayax.

About MOL Group

MOL Group is an integrated, international oil and gas company, headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. It is active in over 30 countries with a dynamic international workforce of 26,000 people and a track record of more than 100 years in the industry. MOL's exploration and production activities are supported by more than 75 years' experience in the hydrocarbon field. At the moment, there are production activities in nine countries and exploration assets in 14 countries. MOL Group operates three refineries and two petrochemicals plants under integrated supply chain management in Hungary, Slovakia and Croatia, and owns a network of almost 2,000 service stations across 9 countries in Central & South Eastern Europe.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global retail enablement platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, telemetry, software management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. What began as an unattended retail solution has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth. Today, Nayax has 10 global offices, over 400 employees, connections to more than 80 payment providers and integrations, and is a recognized payment institution worldwide. As a global company, Nayax's goal is to improve our customers' sales and operational efficiency. Visit www.nayax.com for more information.

Forward looking statement

The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and assumptions, and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri SegalMS-IR LLCir@nayax.comTel: +1-917-607-8654

