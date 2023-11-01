(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release the financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, on Thursday November 9, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call Thursday November 9, 2023, at 10AM Eastern Time (ET)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, and Fredrik Nihlén, CFO.

To join the conference call, please use the following link: https://www.redeye.se/events/947526/liveq-neonode-2

For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available on https://www.redeye.se.

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Director MarketingAlana GordonE-mail: alana.gordon@neonode.comPhone: +46 73 682 60 10

Chief Financial OfficerFredrik NihlénE-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.comPhone: +46 703 97 21 09

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neonode-to-report-third-quarter-2023-results-on-november-9-2023-301974217.html