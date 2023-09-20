Netigate unveils Netigate EX Engage - Transforming the way companies work with employee engagement

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netigate, one of Europe's leading experience management providers, continues their growth journey by expanding its offering with the introduction of a new employee engagement product– Netigate EX Engage. The product is designed to help businesses cultivate high-performing teams, offering essential tools, insights, and actions to enhance employee engagement significantly.

Netigate EX Engage stands as the latest innovation during a phase of rapid growth and development for Netigate. This release is a testament to the company's ongoing mission: to inspire actions through authentic understanding of people. Developed with a contemporary perspective, this innovative product is designed to address the unique challenges faced by HR professionals and leaders in today's workplace. By leveraging the power of feedback, Netigate EX Engage empowers HR professionals and leaders with the necessary tools to cultivate a thriving workplace culture.

By capturing employee sentiment, facilitating continuous feedback, and offering data-driven insights, Netigate EX Engage enables companies to drive engagement initiatives with precision and foresight. Powered by advanced analytics and AI-driven recommendations, Netigate EX Engage serves as a catalyst for empowering employees, reducing turnover, and nurturing a motivated, high-performing workforce with people at the heart.

"With nearly two decades of dedicated in-house expertise at Netigate, we've always envisioned empowering leaders to cultivate engagement, efficiency, and top-tier team performance. The newly launched employee engagement product embodies this vision," says Henrik Ceder, Chief Product Officer at Netigate.

Netigate EX Engage is built upon a proven employee engagement model. Tailored for organisations that prioritise employees at the heart of their mission, the new product serves as a cornerstone in driving engagement. Resulting in elevated employee satisfaction and ultimately, heightened customer contentment.

Earlier this month, Netigate made significant strides by unveiling a fresh brand identity. This rebranding effort extends beyond visual changes, including the introduction of EX Engage and the reskin of the company's survey platform, Netigate Feedback.

The release of Netigate EX Engage represents yet another remarkable milestone in the company's journey to enhance focus on understanding people. Embracing these innovative product equips organisations to tap into employee potential, driving productivity, team satisfaction, and lasting growth.

Mikkel Drucker, CEO of Netigate, further emphasises,

"The launch of EX Engage not only underscores our commitment to understanding people, but also strengthens our mission of enabling organisations to create enriched experiences for their employees. Recognising that employee engagement significantly influences an organisation's success and productivity, our expanded product suite is a testament to our commitment and dedication."

This unveiling of Netigate EX Engage marks the inception of the new platform, Netigate EX, as Netigate remains steadfast in its commitment to refining the platform through continuous iterations.

Netigate remains dedicated to its purpose of giving every voice value, motivating companies and organisations to act on insights about people's needs, sentiments, and drivers. The overarching product vision focuses on providing a platform that facilitates a 360-degree understanding of both customers and employees.

