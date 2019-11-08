COMUNICADO: New ATP Tour App Designed by Infosys Brings Fans Closer to Pro Tennis Tours

Publicado 08/11/2019 10:01:09 CET

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of men's professional tennis can dive deeper than ever before into the ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour following the release of the ATP's new official mobile app.

Developed in partnership with Infosys and available today for IOS and Android devices, 'ATP Tour app' delivers official live scores, stats, news and video and a personalised feed featuring fans' favourite players and tournaments.

Additionally, through customised notifications, fans will be alerted when their players begin or complete a match and immediately when fresh news and video content about their favourite players has been published. The app has been designed with the support of the London-based design arm of Infosys, Brilliant Basics.

Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, "It's the 5(th) year of our relationship with the ATP, and we are very excited to continue this digital transformation journey with them. This new app is built with best-in class principles of digital and design and has been created with fans front and centre. It ties in with our overall commitment to the sport, combining our passion for tennis and technology to reimagine the sport for players and fans alike."

Chris Kermode, ATP Executive Chairman & President, said: "We're delighted to announce the launch of the new ATP Tour app. The app will enable tennis fans worldwide to follow the Tour and their favourite players more closely than ever before as we continue to leverage technology to increase engagement with the Tour's growing fan base."

Highlights of the new app include:

-- Official point-by-point live scoring of all ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour tournaments -- A personalised news feed providing immediate access to the latest content on favourite players and tournaments -- Detailed player bio, data and match statistics -- Daily schedules, draws and results from all ATP Tour and Challenger Tour tournaments -- Official ATP Race & Rankings tables -- Latest news, videos and features on the game's most exciting players and tournaments -- Detailed FedEx ATP Head2Head rivalry information -- Full ATP Tour & Challenger Tour calendar

The ATP is the governing body of the men's professional tennis circuits - the ATP Tour, the ATP Challenger Tour and the ATP Champions Tour. With 64 tournaments in 30 countries, the 2019 ATP Tour showcases the finest male athletes competing in the world's most exciting venues. From Australia to Europe and the Americas to Asia, the stars of the 2019 ATP Tour will battle for prestigious titles and ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, as well as Grand Slams (non-ATP events). At the end of the season only the world's top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams will qualify to compete for the last title of the season at the Nitto ATP Finals. Held at The O2 in London, the event will officially crown the 2019 ATP Tour No. 1. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com [http://www.atptour.com/].

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

