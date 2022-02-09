New home for WDR’s Studio for Electronic Music

Cologne, Germany

WDR’s world-famous Studio for Electronic Music (SEM) is moving to a new home: at its meeting on Thursday (3.2.2022), Cologne City Council approved the proposal to expand Cologne’s Early Music Centre (zamus) to include WDR’s Studio for Electronic Music. This was preceded by discussions between WDR, the city and the state. zamus 2.0/SEM will become an international production and event centre in which the public will be able to use the Studio for Electronic Music.

Matthias Kremin, Head of Programming at WDR 3 and WDR 5: “WDR’s Studio for Electronic Music made cultural history. I’m delighted that this cultural achievement will now be transported into the present and the future. The studio will therefore remain a venue for creative musical encounters in North Rhine-Westphalia.”

Founded in the 1950s, the legendary Studio for Electronic Music was the first of its kind in the world and made international music history. Composers such as Karlheinz Stockhausen, Mauricio Kagel and Bernd Alois Zimmermann used the facility to create important works that still shape many musical genres: from new and electronic music to techno and pop.

WDR 3 Forum on the future of new music

The WDR 3 Forum at 6.04 pm on Sunday, 13 February 2022, is entitled ‘The Future of New Music. A Fresh Perspective for WDR’s Studio for Electronic Music’. Hosted by Michael Köhler, the guests at the panel discussion are Isabel Pfeiffer-Poensgen (State Minister of Culture and Science for North Rhine-Westphalia), Stefan Charles (Deputy Mayor of Fine Arts and Culture at Cologne City Council), Melanie Froehly (Executive Director of KGAM e.V.), Prof Rainer Nonnenmann (musicologist), Daniel Mennicken (Executive Director of ON – Neue Musik Köln e.V.) and Matthias Kremin (Head of Programming at WDR 3 and WDR 5).

