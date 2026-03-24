New Miame project introduces branded residences in Wynwood

The Cloud One Hotel and Residences in Miami / Binyan Studio, HWKN Architecture - Motel One GmbH

THE CLOUD ONE HOTELS EXPANDS IN THE UNITED STATES / NEW MIAMI PROJECT INTRODUCES BRANDED RESIDENCES IN WYNWOOD

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Miami, March 24th (News Aktuell).- The Motel One Group strengthens its North American presence with a new The Cloud One project in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District. Following The Cloud One New York-Downtown, the Miami development adds a new dimension: The Cloud One Hotel and Residences will be the first property to combine a hotel and branded residences under The Cloud One name.

Developed in partnership with Ralf Büschl of Büschl Group and Sebastian Lüdke of ALP.X Group, the eight-story project will feature 214 hotel rooms and 85 residences ranging from 450 to over 2,200 square feet. The residences will occupy the building’s upper floors, offering expansive layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows, and private terraces overlooking Miami’s skyline and the Wynwood streetscape, while the building’s exterior will be curated by Goldman Global Arts. Sales for the residences have officially launched, marking the first opportunity to own a The Cloud One home in Miami.

Guests and residents alike will enjoy an array of thoughtfully curated amenities, including a striking rooftop bar and restaurant that seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor spaces. Serving craft cocktails, fine wine, and light bites in a modern environment with panoramic views across Miami, this vibrant venue is perfect for relaxed social gatherings, dining, and unwinding while taking in the cityscape.

“The development represents the next level of Motel One Group’s expansion in North America,” said Stefan Lenze, Co-CEO of Motel One Group. “In partnership with Ralf Büschl of Büschl Group and Sebastian Lüdke of ALP.X Group, who bring local market connections and development expertise, we are introducing a new residential offering alongside our hotel operations. This project elevates our presence in the U.S. and Miami’s most vibrant district is the perfect place to bring our vision of urban living to life.”

Architecture is by a collaboration between HWKN and ODP Architects, with interiors by March and White Design. Each residence reflects The Cloud One’s signature design language – a refined blend of modern elegance, natural materials, and urban functionality. Ensuring residents’ privacy and exclusivity, the residential component features a dedicated private lobby and entrance, separate from the hotel, allowing for discreet arrival and departure. Access to shared amenities, including a rooftop pool, fitness and wellness areas, and curated social zones, further creates a seamless connection between residential living and boutique hospitality, while still maintaining a clear distinction between guest and resident spaces.

With the opening of a dedicated design gallery in Wynwood last autumn, the project reaches a new milestone. The space presents the architectural model, interior concept, and materials, offering a first glimpse of how The Cloud One will reinterpret Miami’s creative energy.

The Miami project is part of a broader strategy for the Motel One Group in the United States. The project marks a key step in establishing The Cloud One Hotels as a transatlantic brand, connecting European design principles with North American urban living. The new location provides both a platform for innovation in hospitality and a foundation for long-term growth.

Download press pictures here

Exterior: Binyan Studio, HWKN Architecture

Interior: VMI Studio, MAWD / March and White Design

Contact:

Inken Mende

Director Corporate Communications & PR

Tegernseer Landstrae 165, 81539 München

Tel.: +49 89665025-818

E-Mail: imende@motel-one.com

Internet: www.motel-one.com