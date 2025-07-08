New pump drive developed by Green’s Andrea Luigi Campomilla providing more efficiency in data center cooling

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Andrea Luigi Campomilla, Green’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Engineer, is commissioning a newly developed pump drive. The results are promising.

Lupfig, July 8, 8 Jul. (News Aktuell) - . – Green, the leading Swiss data center provider, has realized an important technological development in energy-efficient data center cooling. Andrea Luigi Campomilla, Chief Operating Officer at Green, has designed a new, water-cooled pump drive that offers 15 percent more efficiency compared to the current, air-cooled systems.





Efficient cooling as a key element

For data center operators, efficient cooling offers the greatest potential for energy savings. Green’s data center design is consistently geared toward achieving energy efficiency and sustainability. As early as in the planning phase, all elements are adjusted for thermal and energy optimization. The cooling infrastructure is also designed with flexibility in mind: It adapts to different power densities and enables the applicable cooling technology to be used efficiently at all times. The result is a sustainable overall system that brings together performance with energy efficiency in an effective way. With the in-house development of a central infrastructure element for energy-efficient cooling, Green’s COO, Andrea Luigi Campomilla, is setting another milestone and driving forward the targeted optimization of the overall system.

In-house development in Switzerland

The newly developed pump drive combines motor, frequency converter, and pump in a compact design. The motor features direct water cooling through a specially designed cooling pipe system. The frequency converter is mounted on a carrier plate, which also dissipates heat. The benefits: The system is lower-maintenance, generates much less noise, and produces a higher return temperature. This results in increased heat dissipation into the heating network. The main benefit, however, lies in its efficiency: Thanks to the new motor, 15 percent of energy is saved for the drive. Four pump drives were already installed in Data Center M on the Metro-Campus Zurich in June 2025 in the presence of project partners Dietz-motoren and smcooling. The plan going forward is to use the new pump as standard in the other Green data centers too. “Energy efficiency is paramount for us, which is why we are always investing in further development,” explains Andrea Luigi Campomilla.

About Green

Green is the leading data center provider in Switzerland. The company operates six data centers at four locations in the greater Zurich area. A further three data centers are under construction in Dielsdorf and Lupfig. Green enables georedundant high-performance computing for cloud providers and large companies and offers comprehensive networking solutions across all locations.

Green regularly makes its mark on the global stage with its range of services and is the only Swiss data center provider to be awarded an M&O Stamp of Approval by the renowned Uptime Institute. For the fifth time in a row, Green has been named the Swiss market leader for data centers and colocation by international consulting firm ISG. The company also won the ‘Decarbonisation of Data Centre Heat Innovation Award 2024’ at the Data Cloud Global Awards in Cannes, as well as the award for the best new data center project in London.

