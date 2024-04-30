Nillion is pleased to announce that Dwinity, a team pioneering decentralized AI has joined as an partner

Partnership between Nilion and Dwinity will elevate application of decentralized AI in decentralized data economy to new levels

Zug/ Munich April 2024 (News Aktuell).-

With huge amounts of personal data being collected every day, privacy concerns are escalating as the impact of data breaches become more costly. The need to address the problems created by the existing data economy have never been greater. By empowering users to reclaim control, Dwinity aims to unlock an enormous amount of potential for personal data to enhance various industries like healthcare, insurance, and finance.

About Dwinity

Dwinity’s mission is to give power back to users and to create a thriving data economy in which information asymmetry is finally removed. Dwinity enables a decentralized data economy as well as creates a data ownership driven ecosystem for storage, analysis, exchange, and commercialization of sensitive personal data.

The three components of Dwinity are:

Data control: Decentralized data spaces for decentralized data storage which provides true data sovereignty and enables users to decide with whom data is shared.

Data Gold: Decentralized AI tools for each data space have the capability to unlock the full potential of data via sophisticated analysis.

Data Cash: A fair marketplace with automated data value analysis, allowing for tangible income for data owners at lower costs and completely anonymous.

Dwinity is presently closing its initial seed round at USD 3 MN – funds which will be used for the development of the initial prototypes to hit the market already in 2024.

About Nillion

Nillion is humanity’s first Blind Computer. It is powered by a decentralized network of nodes that enables “Blind Computation” through the coordination and orchestration of privacy enhancing technologies (PETs) such as multi-party computation (MPC), fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) and zero-knowledge proofs (ZKP). Nillion believes Blind Computation will become the internet’s base layer for all private data as PETs continue to mature. Nillion has attracted a notable initial cohort of Blind Computation builders across AI, DeFi, medical data, custody, wallets, global identity, messaging and more.

The Nillion development company, Nilogy, was incubated by CoinList’s seed program. Nilogy’s Founding CTO was the Founding Engineer of Uber (Conrad Whelan), the Chief Strategy Officer was the Founding CMO of Hedera Hashgraph (Andrew Masanto), the Chief Business Officer is the Founder of Indiegogo (Slava Rubin), the General Counsel was the Associate General Counsel of Coinbase (Lindsay Danas Cohen), along with builders hailing from Consensys, LayerZero, Polygon and Google.

“This is a major step on our way to building the leading ecosystem for sensitive data together with one of the top players in the market for the handling of such valuable data. We are looking forward to the cooperation which will add significant trust and competence to both initiatives”, said Peter Koenig, CEO of Dwinity.

Contact for this publication: Christian Mangold cm@dwinity.com

