Nomination period for the Broermann Medical Innovation Award started

Prize money of one million euros higher than the prize money for the Nobel Prize for Medicine

Award honors researchers worldwide who have done pioneering work in medicine, biotechnology, or related fields

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Gieen, January 17, 17 Ene. (News Aktuell) - .- The nomination period for the Broermann Medical Innovation Award has started. The prize, which will be awarded for the first time this year, is aimed at scientists worldwide who have carried out pioneering work in medicine, biotechnology, or related fields with their research.

The nomination portal (www.broermann-award.org/nomination/) is open until March 1, 2025. At one million euros, the prize is more valuable than the Nobel Prize for Medicine, making it one of the most highly endowed awards for medical research worldwide.

The international Broermann Medical Innovation Award recognizes research results that demonstrate a high level of innovation for clinical application and thus have the potential to improve the lives and health of millions of people worldwide. The prize is aimed at scientists whose research has been pioneering in the fields of medicine, biotechnology, or related sciences.

The Broermann Medical Innovation Award was established in 2024 to honor the vision and commitment of Dr. Bernard groe Broermann, the founder of the Asklepios Kliniken. The Broermann gemeinnützige GmbH sponsors the award, and the University Hospital Giessen and Marburg (UKGM) manages the organization. “With this award, we want to honor groundbreaking medical discoveries and highlight those whose research brings real improvements in the prevention or treatment of diseases,” says Prof. Werner Seeger, Chairman of the Award Committee. For the Medical Director of the UKGM, Prof. Friedrich Grimminger, the unique prize reflects the clear conviction of the company founder: “Scientific excellence in medicine is always an international team effort, but without the genius of individual researchers, networks are limited in their impact. These key players and drivers of medical innovation should be promoted and recognized worldwide.”

Nomination process and deadlines

Nominations for the Broermann Medical Innovation Award can be submitted until March 1, 2025. The incumbent Hessian Minister President will present the award in December 2025 at the Hessian State Chancellery in Wiesbaden.

Further information on the award, the nomination criteria, and the selection process can be found at www.broermann-award.org.

For further information, please contact

Broermann Medical Innovation Award

Mirjam Malko

Tel.: +49 (0) 641 / 985-42310

E-Mail: contact@broermann-award.org

Asklepios Kliniken

Corporate Communications and Marketing

Tel.: + 49 (0) 40 / 18 18-82 66 36

E-Mail: presse@asklepios.com

24-hour on-call service for the press office: +49 (0) 40 / 1818-82 8888

Visit Asklepios on the Internet, Facebook or YouTube:

www.asklepios.com

www.asklepios.com/konzern/gesundheitsmagazin

www.facebook.com/asklepioskliniken

www.youtube.com/asklepioskliniken

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

Corporate Communications and Marketing

Heike Ochmann

Press Spokeswoman

Tel.: +49 (0) 9771 / 65-12130

E-Mail: heike.ochmann@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

MEDICLIN AG

Dr. Janina Lossen

Press Spokeswoman

Tel:. +49 (0) 781 / 488-180

E-Mail: presse@mediclin.de

UKGM

Frank Steibli

Head of Communications and Press Spokesman

Tel.: +49 (0) 641 / 985-51020

Mobile: +49 (0) 160 / 7120456

E-Mail: frank.steibli@uk-gm.de



