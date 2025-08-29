Nominations phase for the first European Paulskirche Prize begins on 1 September

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Frankfurt, 29 de agosto de 2025 (News Aktuell).- Frankfurt. Democracy needs role models – especially in times of growing challenges. Therefore, the European Paulskirche Prize for Democracy, which will be awarded for the first time in Frankfurt am Main, is intended to make the commitment of those who defend freedom, the rule of law and a united Europe with courage and determination visible. On 28 August Lord Mayor Mike Josef, City Council President Hilime Arslaner and Mayor Nargess Eskandari-Grünberg briefed the attendees at the Paulskirche about this prize and the phase that commences on 1 September.

The European Paulskirche Prize for Democracy will be awarded for the first time in May 2026 at the Paulskirche. It is endowed with 50,000 euros and is to be awarded every two years in future. Individuals, organisations, civic groups and associations or institutions that commit themselves to democracy, freedom and the rule of law in an outstanding manner and that promote the inclusion of all in a varied and diverse democracy may be nominated. Nominations may be submitted from 1 September until 30 November via an online form in German, English and French: frankfurt.de/paulskirchenpreis.

With the prize the events of 1848/1849 are to be remembered. At that time the first elected German parliament, the National Assembly, met at the Paulskirche and thus laid the foundation for democracy and the rule of law in Germany. The delegates had rebelled against the principalities and fought for freedom, human rights, and equality for all. Many ideas, such as the fundamental rights that were adopted at the Paulskirche, were later incorporated into the constitution of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Prize winners will be decided on by a jury comprising 12 members: Lord Mayor Mike Josef, City Council President Hilime Arslaner, Mayor Nargess Eskandari-Grünberg, Head of Culture and Science Ina Hartwig, Julia Klöckner, President of the German Federal Parliament, Astrid Wallmann, President of the Hessian State Parliament, the sociologist and publicist Prof. Dr. Ulrike Ackermann, the peace and conflict researcher Prof. Dr. Nicole Deitelhoff, the musician and peace activist Sebastian Krumbiegel, the author and human rights activist Düzen Tekkal, the historian Prof. Dr. Michael Wolffsohn as well as the lawyer and former President of the German Federal Constitutional Court Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. mult. Andreas Vokuhle.

