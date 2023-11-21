nShift: 86% abandon brands over poor customer service

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Taking direct control of order tracking and providing a range of delivery options boosts customer satisfaction

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Some 86% of consumers will abandon a brand over just two poor customer service experiences.[1] Now more than ever, online and omnichannel retailers have to deal quickly with customer complaints and rectify the issues that cause them to occur.

According to a new guide ' The five customer complaints that matter most – and how to avoid them ', from nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management software, five of the most common complaints in online retail include:

Sean Sherwin-Smith, Product Director Post-Purchase at nShift said, "Most customers who are unhappy with a brand will just leave without complaining. So if they're unhappy, the retailer might never know until sales start falling. Retailers are disproportionately busy at this time of year. Mistakes happen. But if customers are proactively kept up to date on the status of their order, not only are they more likely to stay engaged and come back for more, but they will even be more forgiving of the brand if their order is delayed."

nShift provides a post-purchase tracking solution that helps improve customer loyalty. It enables retailers to take control of customer communications, ensuring customers can follow orders from the moment they're purchased to the moment they arrive at their preferred delivery destination. During the whole process, they are in direct contact with the retailer, creating opportunities to build the brand and remarket other products.

nShift's delivery management software can connect businesses to a library of over 1000 ready-made carrier connections. This makes it easier to offer a range of delivery options and compare performance between carrier companies.

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by ecommerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.

