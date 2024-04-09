nShift named in 2024 Gartner® Europe Context: 'Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems'

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

nShift identified as a Notable Vendor in the report

LONDON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner, a company delivering actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams has named nShift as a Notable Vendor in its report "Europe Context: 'Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems (TMS)'" (Report ID: G00803724).

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct.

nShift is an end-to-end cloud platform that automates and optimizes the entire delivery management process – from e-commerce shop delivery options and carrier bookings to delivery tracking and post-purchase experience, including returns management. From warehouse to doorstop, nShift gives online retailers complete control over their delivery management experience and provides in depth shipping data to improve performance.

Gartner states, "The reasons why organizations with transportation operations in Europe acquire TMS have slightly changed from what was seen in previous years. Cost optimization and improving transportation visibility have become the main drivers... Other drivers for organizations acquiring TMS in Europe are related to the replacement and upgrade of legacy ERP solutions and other technology."

Five steps to TMS success

nShift enables the delivery of close to one billion annual shipments to over 190 countries for its more than 90 000 customers, and offers access to the world's largest carrier library. Its TMS provides full visibility and control of the supply chain helping companies in five simple steps:

Step 1 - Prepare : Businesses can take their pick of integration methods and use prepared templates to get up to speed, quickly and accurately

: Businesses can take their pick of integration methods and use prepared templates to get up to speed, quickly and accurately Step 2 - Execute : Plan transports, book carriers, print labels and documents, and send notifications through multiple channels

: Plan transports, book carriers, print labels and documents, and send notifications through multiple channels Step 3 - Control : Secure, easy, customizable access to all your shipment data, for anyone who needs it

: Secure, easy, customizable access to all your shipment data, for anyone who needs it Step 4 - Analyze : Turn information into insights using an integrated business intelligence tool

: Turn information into insights using an integrated business intelligence tool Step 5 - Improve: Simplify the supply chain. Reduce freight spend and inventory. Increase operational efficiency and sales

Mattias Gredenhag, CTO, nShift, said, "Evolving consumer expectations have raised the bar. People expect deliveries to be glitch-free and will abandon businesses that fall short. That's why it's so important that warehouses select transport or delivery management systems with a proven and reliable track record. They can place such a system at the heart of their delivery process, seamlessly incorporating carrier management, tracking, and returns capabilities."

View a complimentary copy of the European context for the Magic Quadrant report here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Europe Context: 'Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems', Oscar Sanchez Duran, Brock Johns, 27 March 2024

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

All rights reserved. Get the full story: This content is part of a larger body of research on this topic. Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-named-in-2024-gartner-europe-context-magic-quadrant-for-transportation-management-systems-302111372.html