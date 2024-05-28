nShift study pinpoints five steps to success for retailers ahead of peak shopping season

95% of shoppers have abandoned their cart

63% of shoppers say delivery choice is the most important factor when shopping online

High delivery costs compel 62% of shoppers to abandon purchases

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

LONDON, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With retailers' preparations for peak shopping season well underway, nShift, the world leader in delivery & experience management (DMXM) software, underscores the importance of the delivery experience for customers today. A new consumer study, conducted by Retail Week in partnership with nShift, uncovered just how critical this element of ecommerce is to the success of retailers.

' Shopper Unlocked: inside the minds of 1,000 consumers ' finds that 95% of shoppers have abandoned a shopping basket. High delivery costs are by far the most popular reason for basket abandonment with 62% of shoppers citing this reason. Almost a quarter (23%) of shoppers blamed a complicated checkout process while poor delivery timeframes and unsatisfactory returns policies were also highlighted as an issue for around 20% of shoppers.

The study finds customers prize convenience above many other aspects of the customer experience. Being able to choose the time and date of delivery is by far the most influential factor for respondents, with nearly two-thirds (63%) deeming it important. A similar proportion(62%) agreed they would not buy again after a single bad delivery experience.

David Carey, SVP Customer Experience at nShift, said, "These results hammer home just how little patience most consumers have for bad delivery experiences – and how important it is for retailers to get deliveries right every time. As we move into the second half of the year, and the peak shopping season, the most successful retailers are likely going to be those that focus on delivery & experience management as a business-critical point of difference."

Five steps to peak ecommerce success

To best prepare for the forthcoming peak shopping period, nShift offers the following five tips for retailers:

Carey concluded, "Customers expect delivery to be sculpted around their lifestyle. It will be no different as peak season draws near. Being match-fit for peak season depends on taking the right steps now, so retailers can truly differentiate through deliveries."

Read the full " Shopper Unlocked: inside the minds of 1,000 consumers " report and find out more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-study-pinpoints-five-steps-to-success-for-retailers-ahead-of-peak-shopping-season-302156778.html