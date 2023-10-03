nShift: The seven steps to Black-Friday success

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

"Prioritizing convenience" key to Black-Friday success tips

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prioritizing convenience at checkout and aligning with customer values can increase the chances of Black Friday success, according to a new guide.

Despite ongoing fears that a greater range of discounts during November and December could dent the impact of the day, this year's Black Friday looks set to break sales records. But the fact that the day continues to be popular, does not mean that retailers and ecommerce companies can assume that they will all automatically benefit from it.

nShift, the global leader in delivery management software, has released a new guide that explores how ecommerce and multi-channel retailers can make the most of Black Friday. " Delivering Black-Friday success " explains how most mistakes during the big shopping event all tie back to a failure to prepare. However, businesses can deliver Black Friday success by:

Sean Sherwin-Smith, Post-Purchase Product Director at nShift, said: "Black Friday remains a global shopping bonanza. But retailers can no longer assume that they can simply ride the wave of the day's success. By failing to prepare adequately, many are making mistakes and missing opportunities.

"Too often these mistakes do not become apparent until it's too late to fix them. But it is never too early to start planning for next year. By focusing on the seven principles of Black Friday success, online retailers can build a winning customer experience for periods of heightened demand."

nShift's range of solutions helps retailers scale up during busy delivery periods and offer shoppers a better customer experience.

Read the full guide: " Delivering Black-Friday success - five common mistakes and seven principles of success "

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

[1]https://www.forbes.com/sites/solitairetownsend/2018/11/21/consumers-want-you-to-help-them-make-a-difference/[2]https://ridewithvia.com/resources/articles/78-of-customers-want-delivery-updates-on-orders-or-they-will-switch-brands/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-the-seven-steps-to-black-friday-success-301945753.html