NYU Stern School of Business se asocia con NYU Abu Dhabi para lanzar un programa MBA en EAU (2)

Front Row Left to Right: John Tate, CEO, Tamkeen; Raghu Sundaram, Dean, NYU Stern School of Business; Mariët Westermann, Vice Chancellor, NYU Abu Dhabi; Arlie Petters, Provost, NYU Abu Dhabi Back Row Left to Right: Rima Al Mokarrab, Trustee, NYU, and Chai - NYU ABU DHABI (NYUAD)/PR NEWSWIRE