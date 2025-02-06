Orlando Bloom is the New Face of Porsche Design

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Stuttgart, Germany, 6th February (News Aktuell).- Porsche Design is proud to announce that Orlando Bloom will be the new Brand Ambassador for the brand’s Timepiece and Eyewear collections. Known for his celebrated roles in numerous films and regarded as one of Hollywood’s most stylish leading men, Orlando Bloom is also a long-time Porsche enthusiast. His appreciation for the exceptional design, technical innovation and functionality that define Porsche Design makes this an ideal partnership. In the new image campaign for Porsche Design, Orlando Bloom wears the iconic Chronograph 1 timepiece, along with seven selected models of the brand’s innovative sunglasses and prescription eyewear.

“It’s a great honor to represent Porsche Design as Brand Ambassador. From our first conversation, I was excited about the idea of a partnership. I immediately sensed that the Porsche Design team and I share a mutual passion for great design and a similar mindset. The brand has a unique way of translating the unmistakable design and timeless elegance of icons like the Porsche 911 into lifestyle products. This blend of sports car-inspired aesthetics, unique heritage, and exclusive lifestyle truly fascinates me. It’s exciting to now be part of this success story,” says Bloom.

“Orlando Bloom is a perfect match for Porsche Design because he truly embodies our lifestyle, as well as our shared values of authenticity, style, and a passion for perfection, all of which are reflected in the commitment he’s made to his craft. As an acclaimed actor with international appeal and popularity around the world, Orlando will further enhance Porsche Design’s global awareness and positive perception of our brand. We are so proud to have him on our team and look forward to partnering on many inspiring and innovative projects together,” says Stefan Buescher, CEO of Porsche Lifestyle Group.

The 911 Among Watches

The highlight of the Timepiece campaign is the Chronograph 1 – All Black Numbered Edition. This model draws on the heritage of the iconic Chronograph I, designed in 1972 by F. A. Porsche, the designer of the legendary Porsche 911. As the first all-black chronograph, it revolutionized the watch industry and was directly inspired by the dashboard of the Porsche 911. In 2022, it was completely re-engineered before being reissued by Porsche Design. Like all Porsche Design Timepieces, it is crafted by hand in Porsche’s watch manufactory in Solothurn/Switzerland where excellence in automotive engineering fuses with the art of Swiss watchmaking. The campaign visuals, designed in the style of the current Timepiece campaign, are presented in the brand’s signature colors of black and red, and were staged alongside the watch’s source of inspiration, the Porsche 911.

A Visionary Collaboration

One of the world’s most unique eyewear designs, the iconic P'8478 model takes center stage in the Eyewear campaign, along with six other sunglasses and prescription styles from the new 2025 Porsche Design Eyewear Collection. In 1978 and designed by F. A. Porsche, the Porsche Design P'8478 made its mark in history as the first-ever sunglass model to feature an interchangeable lens system. Thanks to this innovative quick-release mechanism, the teardrop-shaped 6-base curve lenses, supplied in various colors, can be swapped easily, allowing for seamless adaptation to different light conditions. Crafted from extremely lightweight titanium and scratch-proof, virtually unbreakable polycarbonate, the P'8478 combines innovative design with maximum performance and durability.

