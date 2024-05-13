OsaBus invested €1 million in new buses to expand services in Barcelona

OsaBus provides first-class travel services for all budgets! At the moment OsaBus offers transfers, city tours, shore excursions, single/multiple day tours, and VIP services to private and corporate clients in various locations

Barcelona, 13 de mayo de 2024.-

OsaBus, Europe's charter bus rental company, is pleased to announce the expansion and strengthening of its bus rental services in Barcelona, Spain.

OsaBus was founded back in 2013. Over the years, our dedication to quality service and customer satisfaction has propelled us to remarkable heights. In 2024, the company achieved a significant milestone by investing €1 million in new buses to expand services in Barcelona, reflecting our commitment to growth and success in the industry. Today, OsaBus operates across more than 30 countries in Europe, establishing a strong presence in key markets, including Spain.

With a diverse fleet including Private Sedans, Minivans, Minibuses, and Buses, OsaBus offers transportation solutions tailored to meet the varying needs of travelers. Whether it's airport transfers, sightseeing tours, or group transportation, OsaBus has a solution for every transportation need.

"We're excited to enhance our bus rental services in Barcelona with a €1 million investment in new buses," said Oskars Lusis, CEO at OsaBus. "Our customers' trust drives our growth, and we're confident in the quality of our transportation services."

Barcelona, one of Europe's most vibrant cities, attracts millions of visitors each year with its rich culture, stunning architecture, and lively atmosphere. OsaBus recognizes the significance of dependable transportation in ensuring a seamless and enjoyable travel experience and is committed to providing exceptional service to its customers in Barcelona.

The bus rental market in Barcelona is poised for growth, with steady increases in tourism year after year. Barcelona, as one of Europe's most popular tourist destinations, continues to attract visitors from around the globe, driving demand for reliable transportation services.

OsaBus understands the importance of staying ahead of market trends and is committed to providing innovative and efficient transportation solutions to its customers. With its expanded bus rental services in Barcelona, OsaBus aims to set the standard for excellence in the industry and exceed the expectations of its clients.

Committed to customer satisfaction, OsaBus offers convenient online booking options, competitive pricing, and exceptional customer service. Whether it's a business trip, family vacation, or group outing, OsaBus is dedicated to ensuring a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable travel experience for all its customers.

With its expanded and enhanced bus rental services in Barcelona, OsaBus is well-positioned to become the preferred choice for travelers seeking reliable and efficient transportation solutions in the city.

