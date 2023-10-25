4 out of 12 Cybersecurity Leaders Shine in Latest Endpoint Prevention and Response Test by AV-Comparatives

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

- Here the EPR, EPP, XDR and EDR products to choose from for protecting digital assets and fighting against cybercrime.

- The independent ISO-certified IT security test lab, AV-Comparatives, awards Check Point, ESET, Kaspersky, and Palo Alto Networks for their outstanding products in its latest Enterprise Endpoint Prevention and Response (EPR, XDR) Test for 2023.

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the face of today's evolving cyber threats landscape, AV-Comparatives certifies the resilience, adaptability, and innovativeness of these industry leaders.

"The EPR Test underscores the resilience and adaptability of our industry against cyber threats. We recognise the leaders and advocate for ongoing innovation in cybersecurity," says Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives.

The EPR Test findings represent the pinnacle of complexity and challenge within enterprise security assessments, exposing the readiness of different solutions in preventing, detecting, and responding to targeted cyber attacks.

Here is the direct link to the report: EPR Report 2023 https://www.av-comparatives.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/EPR_Comparative_2023.pdf To see the difference between AV-Comparatives' EPR Test and MITRE ATT&CK Engenuity, click here! https://www.av-comparatives.org/the-difference-between-av-comparatives-epr-test-and-mitre-attck-engenuity/

— Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives

The applaudable transparency displayed by Check Point, ESET, Kaspersky, and Palo Alto Networks — four of the twelve vendors subjected to the testing — gives a rare peek into the dynamic realm of cyber defense. Their commitment extends beyond product offering; it advocates for a secure, informed digital landscape, leading others to join this open dialogue and continual improvement process. Their spirit of openness has not only earned them trust among users but also raised the bar within the industry.

Unfortunately, the other eight vendors opted to keep their results private. AV-Comparatives encourage them to rethink their stance and prioritise transparency in future tests as it boosts growth and instils trust in this digital age.

AV-Comparatives leverages the Enterprise EPR CyberRisk Quadrant™ to evaluate the solution's effectiveness in preventing breaches, determining cost savings, assessing purchase costs, and estimating operational expenses. The test results offer valuable insights into the unique capabilities of leading endpoint prevention and response solutions and their performance in tackling sophisticated and evolving cyber threats.

Link to the yearly performed tests:

https://www.av-comparatives.org/enterprise/testmethod/endpoint-prevention-response-tests/

About

AV-Comparatives is an ISO-certified independent test organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Operating one of the most significant threat collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible AV-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

