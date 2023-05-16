Over 300 guests to attend high-level conference organised by ERSTE Foundation and IWM

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

NEWS AKTUELL // Vienna

Today, Tuesday 16 May 2023, ERSTE Foundation is hosting the Time To Decide Europe Summit 2023 in cooperation with the Institute for Human Sciences (IWM). 15 leading European intellectuals are developing propositions and debating possible solutions for the future of Europe given the crises we are facing today. Around 300 guests are about to experience an innovative debate format on-site in Vienna.

This one-day conference came into being last year in the context of the shock of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Time to Decide Europe Summit was an integral way we started to deal with the crisis in political, economic and social terms.

Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, Alexander Schallenberg will be giving the welcome address, as well as Frans Timmermans, Vice-President of the European Council via Video. Over three sessions the panel will continue the debate and discuss geopolitics and the politics of Europe, current challenges to European democracy, and the economy, energy and the environment respectively.

The live stream, the programme and the complete list of participants at the podium are available here https://www.erstestiftung.org/en/events/time-to-decide/ (the recordings will be available from 17 May).

About ERSTE Foundation: ERSTE Foundation creates social, economic and cultural infrastructure and innovation for a changing Europe. As the core shareholder of Erste Group, ERSTE Foundation is charged with securing the independent future of one of the largest financial services providers in Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe. As a private Austrian savings bank foundation, the foundation is committed to serving the common good in the region in which the bank operates. www.erstestiftung.org

About IWM: The Institute for Human Sciences (IWM) is an independent institute for advanced study in the humanities and social sciences. Since 1982, it has promoted intellectual exchange between East and West, between academia and society, and between a variety of disciplines and schools of thought. www.iwm.at

Schedule

16 May 2023, 1.30 p.m. - 7.30 p.m. CET

Grand Hall, Erste Campus, Am Belvedere 1, 1100 Vienna, Austria

Live Stream available here:

https://youtu.be/4Ii3_xh7xI8

Contact

Thomas Goiser

M: +43 664 2410268

thomas@goiser.at

ERSTE Foundation Communication

Sarah Hayes

M: +43 664 8385610

sarah.hayes@erstestiftung.org