Paracelsus Medical University: Pharmacy program goes international

Study pharmacy at Paracelsus Medical University. PMU markushuber.net - Paracelsus Medizinische Privatuniversität Salzburg

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- Starting in the fall of 2027, the “Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences” program will be the first English-taught pharmacy program in the German-speaking region to qualify students to work across a range of pharmacy roles and settings.

NEWS AKTUELL // Salzburg, November 16, 2026.- Paracelsus Medical University (PMU) prepares its graduates for international careers in pharmacy. Starting in the 2027–28 winter semester, the pharmacy program will be offered under the new name "Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences" and will be available in English and German.

This makes the PMU the first and only university in the German-speaking region to offer an English-taught bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in pharmacy that qualify graduates to work across a range of pharmacy roles. It provides excellent preparation for careers in industry, research, and clin-ical settings both in Austria and abroad. The launch coincide with the tenth anniversary of the phar-macy program in Salzburg.

"Research and knowledge are international. Our goal is to attract the best talent from around the world to Salzburg and train them to become pharmacists who will take on leadership roles in phar-macies, research, and industry worldwide", confirms Rector Prof. Dr. Annemarie Wei*enbacher.

MODERN AND PRACTICAL “YOUR FUTURE – YOUR FORMULA”

At PMU, aspiring pharmacists study in small groups without having to wait for lab space, allowing them to complete their degree within the standard period of study. The bachelor’s program lasts six semesters and concludes with a Bachelor of Science (Pharmacy) degree. This is followed by a four-semester master’s program leading to the degree of Magister or Magistra pharmaciae. The pharmacy program at PMU has a strong practical focus and is among the most modern in Austria. In addition to core pharmaceutical subjects, the curriculum also includes courses such as quality management and business administration. With internships at academic and industrial partners integrated into the cur-riculum, the programs prepare students for diverse career opportunities across a range of roles, settings, and sectors. Situated in the heart of Austria, Salzburg is an attractive city that combines a high quality of life, safety, and well-established infrastructure with access to world-class scientific research.

The application deadline for the bachelor’s and master’s programs in “Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences” is March 31, 2027. PMU offers regular online information sessions for interested appli-cants. The dates are posted on PMU’s dedicated website.

Conatact:

Mag.(FH) Tristan Hassa

Phone: +43699 144 200 74

kommunikation@pmu.ac.at

pmu.ac.at/en/study-pharmacy-in-english