Perfect Match: ALD acquires Fleetpool Group

· Car subscription pioneer Fleetpool strengthens position under ALD umbrella

· ALD expands service offering with fully digital car subscriptions

· Fleetpool accesses resources for expansion throughout Europe

Cologne, 13 October 2021 / News Aktuell. Fleetpool, the German pioneer and market leader in car subscriptions, and leading international mobility provider ALD are joining forces. The two companies have agreed the 100-percent acquisition of the Fleetpool Group by ALD, including its fleet of more than 10,000 vehicles.

The union is a true win-win situation for both parties. ALD will soon be able to offer digital car subscription services to its customers across Europe – including business and private customers. This enables ALD to service this major trend in the mobility sector, which is forecast to account for up to 20 percent of vehicle sales within this decade. The acquisition fits seamlessly into the ALD growth strategy, which aims to enhance the Group’s portfolio with companies that deliver a meaningful expansion of the service offering, and provide customers with direct added value through flexible mobility solutions.

In return, Fleetpool receives the necessary financial scope that will enable it to extend its leading position in Germany to the rest of Europe. Fleetpool thus plans to be active in more than ten European countries by 2026. The software developed in-house by Fleetpool will enable ALD to offer carmakers tailormade digital turnkey solutions that will allow them to expand their sales channels and services. Fleetpool will also retain its independence with this strong new partner, and will remain under the leadership of founder and CEO Gert Schaub at its headquarters in Cologne. The extensive network of Fleetpool brands, including eazycars, like2drive and CONQAR, will be further bolstered and expanded.

Gert Schaub: “The union with ALD is the perfect match. We are both pursuing similar long-term strategies, have a 360-degree approach and are fully committed to partnerships with carmakers. Backed by the strengths of ALD, we want to develop Fleetpool from the pioneering German market leader into the European market leader in fully digital all-inclusive car subscriptions. Corporate Social Responsibility is also a central factor for both companies. That means a sustainability strategy which recognises diversity, ecological responsibility, social commitment and responsible business practices as essential and an opportunity for a successful future.”

Tim Albertsen, CEO of ALD: “Our continued focus on bolt-on and value accretive acquisitions leverages our positioning in the flexible full-service vehicle leasing segment. Fleetpool’s proven track-record will allow us to benefit from leading-edge technology and solid mobility expertise to accelerate our ambitions around car subscription services for our clients and partners in Europe. This acquisition will further consolidate our number-one position in Europe and contribute to our strategic development plan, Move 2025, which aims at strengthening our competitive edge to reach an expected c. 2.3 million total contracts by 2025.”

The acquisition is subject to the approval of competition authorities.

Full press release:

https://fleetpool.de/de/news-presse/#news-presse/perfect-match-ald-ubernimmt-fleetpool-group

