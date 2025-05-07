Personalized Treatment Plans Influence European Public's Willingness to Share Health Data

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

A global survey reveals Europe's growing confidence in the use of data and technology to transform healthcare and surgery.

LEEDS, England, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A global survey from Johnson & Johnson MedTech, a global leader in cardiovascular, orthopaedic, surgery and vision solutions, reveals that Europeans are favorable to sharing their health data in exchange for personalized treatment plans. The study surveyed adults and healthcare professionals (HCPs) across eleven countries, including France, Germany, Italy, and the UK, to assess perceptions of the medical technology industry.

The results indicate that people trust technology for key aspects of their healthcare and believe it will continue to deliver benefits.

Of those Europeans surveyed:

73% support data-sharing for personalized treatment plans tailored to each individual's unique needs – leading ahead of the US general population at 67%.

tailored to each individual's unique needs – leading ahead of the US general population at 67%. 76% would feel excited about the future of healthcare if technology produced data that made medical and surgical training easier.

if technology produced data that made medical and surgical training easier. 65% are excited about the use of AI in healthcare. This excitement is higher among HCPs, with 86% of European HCPs expressing strong support.

"This growing confidence is encouraging for Europe, as it aligns with the ambition to accelerate the digital transformation of healthcare," said Dr. Ivo Broeders*, Consultant Surgeon, Professor of Robotics Twente University and Head of the Meander Centre for Artificial Intelligence. "In my experience, a digital ecosystem enhances the surgical experience for both patients and providers. It can result in personalized surgical plans based on individual patient data, real-time insights, better coordination among surgical teams and improved quality of care."

The survey results further underscore the belief in technology's role in personalized care, with 89% of European HCPs confirming that data and technology will significantly support personalized treatment plans. Additionally, 92% believe technology enhances precision in surgical procedures, and 90% agree that it will improve overall workflow and decision-making within healthcare systems.

Strong support for utilizing technology in training the next generation of HCPs was evident, with 79% of the general public and 87% of HCPs advocating for it. This aligns with recent calls for increased investment in medical training to address Europe's healthcare workforce challenges.

"With our longstanding commitment to support patients and providers across Europe, we champion the transformative potential of data and technology in healthcare," said Dr. Julia Fishman, Head of Digital Solutions EMEA, Johnson & Johnson MedTech. "As patients and healthcare professionals express a clear appetite for data-driven care, we have a collective responsibility – across industry, policymakers and healthcare systems – to unlock the potential of technology safely and meaningfully."

Johnson & Johnson MedTech is actively integrating leading-edge technologies to improve patient outcomes and address key healthcare challenges. These innovations include AI-driven tools that analyze patient data ahead of surgery, advanced cardio mapping systems that provide real-time insights to support clinical decisions, and surgical solutions that personalize solutions like total knee arthroplasty to each patient's individual needs. To fully realize the potential of these technologies at scale, greater connectivity of data across clinical and operational systems will be essential.

Survey Methodology

Morning Consult conducted an online survey on behalf of Johnson & Johnson MedTech between August 8 and September 9, 2024 among 11,412 general population adults and 964 HCPs (including a mix of general surgeons, vision specialists, orthopaedic specialists, and cardiology specialists) in the following countries: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, the U.K. and the U.S. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of +/-3% for Gen Pop and between +/-8-10% for HCPs. European data are an aggregate of France, Germany, Italy and the UK.

*Dr. Broeders is a paid consultant for Johnson & Johnson MedTech

