Personetics and Banco BPI Partner to Deliver Financial Management Insights and Tools for Small and Medium-Sized Business

The app leverages Open Banking and Personetics' AI-powered personalized engagement platform to increase the financial health and viability of small and medium-sized businesses

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Portuguese bank Banco BPI and Personetics today announced the introduction of Pulsoo, an independently branded application that empowers small and medium business (SMB) owners to manage their businesses. In a single pane of glass that can be quickly consulted and queried throughout the business day, Pulsoo provides updates, hyper-personalized insights and recommendations that are tailored to the financial literacy level of SMB owners. Using Open Banking capabilities and the Personetics AI-based engagement platform, Pulsoo is a 360⁰ business insights ecosystem that covers issues such as current accounts, loans, taxation, fiscal planning, employee management, and much more.

Pulsoo is the result of BPI's commitment to focus on the basic role of banks -- helping customers address the financial challenges and needs they face in their daily lives -- combined with a commitment to practical innovation. In partnership with NOS, Portugal's leading telecom, Afonso Fuzeta Eça, BPI's designated Executive Member of the Board and responsible for the Center of Excellence for Innovation and New Business, designed Pulsoo to focus on supporting the SMEs that constitute 90% of all businesses in the country. "Pulsoo will allow companies to ask their accountants and bank managers fewer questions, and instead do much more on a self-service basis. By providing more hyper-personalized value than traditional banking apps, Pulsoo allows business owners to better manage their companies," said Afonso Fuzeta Eça.

Personetics was key to bringing Pulsoo's finance manager to life. Its Engagement Platform enriches businesses' payments, receivables and credit card data and categorizes it in ways that are meaningful for owners. AI, machine learning and natural language programming (NLP) models are applied to the enriched data to generate, manage and deliver dozens of hyper-personalized, easy-to-understand insights and recommendations designed to empower business owners to take intelligent, focused action.

Said Fuzeta Eça, "Personetics accelerated our product development immensely, enabling us to bring Pulsoo to market in only 6 months. In addition, our lively exchanges of ideas with the Personetics team, based on their extensive experience with creating hyper-personalized insights and presenting them in real time, helped make Pulsoo even better."

"We are pleased that BPI's Center of Excellence for Innovation chose to partner with Personetics for Pulsoo, their first public-facing product and delighted to have Personetics personal, AI-driven financial insights and recommendations help the SMEs that are so well-represented in the Portuguese market," said Udi Ziv, CEO of Personetics. "We admire BPI's value-driven approach to innovation and are proud to support those efforts, with advanced analytics and actionable recommendations that can help increase business success."

About BPI

BPI is a financial institution focused on providing retail banking services in Portugal, where it is the fourth largest bank in terms of business volumes, with market share above 11% in loans and in customer funds. BPI is part of the CaixaBank Group, which since the end of 2018 holds the entire share capital. BPI's business is organised into several segments: Retail, Premier, Private Banking, SME, Corporate and Institutional Banking. BPI offers a complete range of financial products and services, adapted to the specific needs of each sector, through a specialised, omnichannel and fully integrated distribution network.

About Personetics

Personetics is the global leader in financial data-driven personalisation, customer engagement, and advanced money management capabilities for financial services. We are creating the future of "Self-Driving Finance," where banks can proactively act on their customers' behalf to help improve their financial wellness, drive deposit growth and ultimately achieve financial goals.

Our industry-leading data analytics solutions harness customer financial transaction data to provide day-to-day actionable insights, personalised recommendations, product-based financial advice, and automated financial wellness programs. We offer solutions for mass market consumer banking, SMB banking, wealth management, and credit card issuers.

We drive business impact for financial institutions by improving relevant product targeting for accurate, efficient cross-selling and upselling. We help financial institutions deepen their customer relationships, increase core deposits and customer retention, expand share of wallet, and boost Customer Lifetime Value.

Personetics currently serves over 135 financial institutions spanning 34 global markets, reaching 150 million customers. We are backed by leading venture capital and private equity investors, with offices in New York, London, Tel Aviv, Singapore, Tokyo, Paris, Madrid, Sao Paulo, and Manila.

