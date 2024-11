Petnow gana el premio a la innovación coreano-alemán y apunta a la expansión nórdica en SLUSH 2024

Photo of KGCCI Innovation Awards 2024 with Tai Yoen Choi (Director of KGCCI), Johnny Shin (BD Manager of Petnow), Dr. Jesse Lim (CEO of Petnow), H.E. Ki-moon Ban (GGGI President & Chair and former UN Secretary-General), and Nils Müller (CEO of TRENDONE & - PETNOW INC./PR NEWSWIRE