PLAN-B NET ZERO presents resilience concept combining Battery Energy Storage Systems, Hydrogen and AI

PLAN-B NET ZERO presents resilience concept combining Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Hydrogen and AI at the D-A-CH Hydrogen Symposium - PLAN-B NET ZERO

Wiener Neustadt / Zug, October 6, 2025 – At this year’s D-A-CH Hydrogen Symposium in Wiener Neustadt, the Swiss GreenTech company PLAN-B NET ZERO AG, together with its subsidiary PLAN-B NET ZERO BESS GmbH, presented its new concept for enhancing energy resilience in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland).

The model integrates Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), green hydrogen, and artificial intelligence (AI) into a flexible, intelligent energy ecosystem designed to stabilise power grids and strengthen supply security.

Resilience as a new core task of the energy transition

Power grids in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland are reaching their operational limits. Increasingly volatile feed-in from wind and solar, slow grid expansion, and growing weather extremes are straining system stability.

“Traditional grid planning alone is no longer sufficient under these conditions. We need intelligent, decentralised systems capable of responding autonomously to fluctuations,” said Tjark Connor Hennings-Huep, battery systems expert at PLAN-B NET ZERO, during his presentation at the symposium.

The concept presented combines battery storage as short-term balancing assets with hydrogen technologies for seasonal energy storage. At the operational level, their combination creates technical synergies that improve overall efficiency, profitability, and system resilience.

This integrated system is further enhanced by AI-based forecasting and control algorithms, which dynamically balance generation, storage, and consumption in real time.

Batteries and Hydrogen – Partners for Stability

Rather than viewing the two technologies as competitors, PLAN-B NET ZERO sees BESS and hydrogen as complementary building blocks of a resilient energy system:

BESS can respond within milliseconds to grid fluctuations and absorb short-term surpluses or deficits.

Green hydrogen decouples energy storage from time, enabling long-term storage of large volumes that can later be reconverted via fuel cells or hydrogen turbines.

“Together, these technologies form the bridge to a robust, fully renewable energy system, providing additional flexibility and control parameters when combined,” added Hennings-Huep.

Regional Energy Hubs as Blueprints

PLAN-B NET ZERO is pursuing the development of regional energy hubs that intelligently connect photovoltaic generation, battery storage, and electrolyzers.

Surplus renewable energy is converted into hydrogen locally, stored, and reused as needed.

Currently, the company is developing a pipeline of approximately 1.3 GWh of stand-alone BESS projects, with potential coupling to hydrogen systems under evaluation.

AI-driven energy management systems ensure seamless coordination between all components. Predictive models for weather, prices, and grid load automatically control charging, discharging, and electrolysis processes, increasing energy yield, lowering costs, and enhancing system efficiency.

Conclusion

By integrating BESS, hydrogen, and AI, PLAN-B NET ZERO aims to create a resilient and climate-neutral energy supply for the DACH region.

“Our goal is an energy system that stabilises itself, digital, decentralised, and decarbonised,” summarised Hennings-Huep in Wiener Neustadt.

About PLAN-B NET ZERO AG

PLAN-B NET ZERO is a GreenTech startup based in Zug, Switzerland. The company was founded in April 2023 by Bradley Mundt and represents the first entry into a new industrial category: NEO ENERGY.

PLAN-B transforms the commodity of sustainable energy into a lifestyle product, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and gamification. The result is a lifestyle brand that reimagines energy — powered by intelligent AI optimisation and enriched with additional products and services that create real value beyond energy itself.

