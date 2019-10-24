COMUNICADO: Plasan Introduces the StreetDrone Open Autonomy Platform to Israel

Publicado 24/10/2019 10:01:14 CET

SASA, Israel, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StreetDrone's software and hardware solutions are now available in Israel through an exclusive partnership with Plasan. Plasan's local distribution and support will provide deployments of StreetDrone's autonomous vehicles and testing eco-system to Israel's mobility hubs, cities, universities and autonomous vehicle testing facilities.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1016425/StreetDrone.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1016425/StreetDrone.jpg]

StreetDrone offers a unique range of autonomous-ready vehicles and open source software systems providing a fast track to autonomy for a variety of customers such as start-ups, innovation labs and academic/research institutions. During the past few years, customers have successfully integrated their own self-driving systems on StreetDrone's Twizy, ZOE and Nissan e-NV200 vehicles, allowing immediate and extensive deployment of self-driving technologies.

Supported by Plasan's capability and presence, StreetDrone is now able to offer its solutions to Israel's vibrant smart mobility ecosystem in various ways; via the deployment of autonomous fleets made up entirely of StreetDrone's vehicles; or by integrating StreetDrone's open source self-driving system into any vehicle. This flexibility and modular approach serves the varied needs of the many companies and institutions working in the autonomous vehicle space.

StreetDrone's have the world's safest autonomous focused, open-access drive-by-wire system having built their "driving robot" into the Twizy, ZOE and e-NV 200 vehicles. Unlike most autonomous vehicles which are enabled by hacking into driving systems not intended to enable self-driving, StreetDrone's solutions provide a definitive means to test, analyse and deploy self-driving technology on public roads.

With local support from Plasan and access to Plasan's cutting edge capabilities in vehicle design & engineering, modeling, simulation and composite materials, as well as local Integrated Logistics Support, customers in Israel can concentrate on the pieces of the puzzle that are within their own team's core expertize and leave the rest to the Plasan StreetDrone team.

Dani Ziv, Plasan CEO said "We are very excited to be able to introduce StreetDrone's exceptional autonomous platforms to the Israeli market. This expands Plasan's offering into a new and rapidly expanding segment that will define the next generation of vehicles and we are very happy to be a part of Israel's leading position in this field."

StreetDrone founder, Mark Preston added "Plasan, as the leading vehicular platform manufacturer in Israel, is a natural partner for us in this region. They allow us to offer close and intimate support to the large number of companies and institutions in this cutting edge ecosystem, who can benefit greatly from the products that StreetDrone has developed specifically for the purpose of accelerating R&D in autonomous vehicles and related systems."

For more information please contact autonomy@plasan.com[mailto:autonomy@plasan.com]

Photo -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1016425/StreetDrone.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1016425/StreetDrone.jpg]

CONTACT: Tel. +972-54-2872368