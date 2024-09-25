PLAYMOBIL JUNIOR Advent Calendar Delivers on Sustainability: Trays Made from Renewable Materials by PAPACKS

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Zirndorf, 25 September 2024 (News Aktuell).- PLAYMOBIL is staying true to its sustainability strategy with a new eco-friendly innovation. The latest PLAYMOBIL JUNIOR Advent Calendar ditches plastic for renewable materials from PAPACKS, Europe’s leading producer of molded fiber packaging. This innovative solution eliminates single-use plastic from PLAYMOBIL’s toddler Advent calendars, marking a significant step towards comprehensive sustainability.

Tahsin Dag, Founder & CEO of PAPACKS, says:

“Our collaboration with PLAYMOBIL is a bold statement for a sustainable future. Our fiber-based trays, made from renewable resources, offer a cutting-edge, eco-friendly alternative to single-use plastic. This not only ensures a sustainable holiday season but also inspires other companies to embrace the shift toward a plastic-free economy.”

Since the start of this year, over 90% of materials used in all PLAYMOBIL JUNIOR sets have been made from biobased plastics. These plastics follow a circular economy approach, using byproducts from food or paper production. The new materials in the product line for children aged 1 to 4 maintain PLAYMOBIL’s trusted quality—safe for children, durable, and easy to clean. The packaging also features recycled cardboard, and the new molded fiber inlays, crafted from renewable raw materials, are food-safe and child-friendly.

With this sustainable packaging solution for the Advent calendar trays, PLAYMOBIL JUNIOR and PAPACKS are ensuring that the holiday season can be enjoyed in an eco-conscious way—while toddlers explore a world of fun.

The new PLAYMOBIL JUNIOR Advent Calendar Snowy Christmas (Item No.: 70297) is available wherever toys are sold.

Product Highlights Include:

Reindeer plane with three attachable and combinable elements

Six stackable footstep stones with control images on the underside

Nine woodland animals

Christmas tree with hidden compartments

Spinning star

Two angels and Santa Claus

Dimensions of reindeer plane (without figures): approx. 23.5 x 12 x 5.5 cm

Christmas tree: approx. 10 x 5.5 x 13.5 cm

About PLAYMOBIL:

The Horst Brandstätter Group is a global player known for its renowned brands PLAYMOBIL and LECHUZA, delivering quality, innovation, and genuine value to consumers. PLAYMOBIL's imaginative role-playing toy, featuring its 7.5 cm figures, animals, and extensive accessories, has fascinated children for 50 years. With over 3.8 billion figures produced since 1974, PLAYMOBIL’s award-winning play worlds are available in around 100 countries worldwide.

Press contact PLAYMOBIL:

PLAYMOBIL Press Office, pr@playmobil.de, Tel. +49 911 9666 1436

About PAPACKS:

PAPACKS leads the charge in developing and manufacturing sustainable, plastic-free packaging solutions. Specializing in molded fiber packaging made primarily from tree and hemp fibers, PAPACKS creates food-safe packaging through advanced technology and environmental commitment. Dedicated to a circular economy, PAPACKS is reducing plastic pollution and invites businesses worldwide to join the movement toward a sustainable future.

Press contact PAPACKS:

PAPACKS Press Office, press@papacks.com, Tel. +49 221 30163006

