PLAYMOBIL JUNIOR Advent Calendar Delivers on Sustainability: Trays Made from Renewable Materials by PAPACKS

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)
Zirndorf, 25 September 2024 (News Aktuell).- PLAYMOBIL is staying true to its sustainability strategy with a new eco-friendly innovation. The latest PLAYMOBIL JUNIOR Advent Calendar ditches plastic for renewable materials from PAPACKS, Europe’s leading producer of molded fiber packaging. This innovative solution eliminates single-use plastic from PLAYMOBIL’s toddler Advent calendars, marking a significant step towards comprehensive sustainability.
Tahsin Dag, Founder & CEO of PAPACKS, says:
“Our collaboration with PLAYMOBIL is a bold statement for a sustainable future. Our fiber-based trays, made from renewable resources, offer a cutting-edge, eco-friendly alternative to single-use plastic. This not only ensures a sustainable holiday season but also inspires other companies to embrace the shift toward a plastic-free economy.”
Since the start of this year, over 90% of materials used in all PLAYMOBIL JUNIOR sets have been made from biobased plastics. These plastics follow a circular economy approach, using byproducts from food or paper production. The new materials in the product line for children aged 1 to 4 maintain PLAYMOBIL’s trusted quality—safe for children, durable, and easy to clean. The packaging also features recycled cardboard, and the new molded fiber inlays, crafted from renewable raw materials, are food-safe and child-friendly.
With this sustainable packaging solution for the Advent calendar trays, PLAYMOBIL JUNIOR and PAPACKS are ensuring that the holiday season can be enjoyed in an eco-conscious way—while toddlers explore a world of fun.
The new PLAYMOBIL JUNIOR Advent Calendar Snowy Christmas (Item No.: 70297) is available wherever toys are sold.
Product Highlights Include:
- Reindeer plane with three attachable and combinable elements
- Six stackable footstep stones with control images on the underside
- Nine woodland animals
- Christmas tree with hidden compartments
- Spinning star
- Two angels and Santa Claus
- Dimensions of reindeer plane (without figures): approx. 23.5 x 12 x 5.5 cm
Christmas tree: approx. 10 x 5.5 x 13.5 cm
About PLAYMOBIL:
The Horst Brandstätter Group is a global player known for its renowned brands PLAYMOBIL and LECHUZA, delivering quality, innovation, and genuine value to consumers. PLAYMOBIL's imaginative role-playing toy, featuring its 7.5 cm figures, animals, and extensive accessories, has fascinated children for 50 years. With over 3.8 billion figures produced since 1974, PLAYMOBIL’s award-winning play worlds are available in around 100 countries worldwide.
Press contact PLAYMOBIL:
PLAYMOBIL Press Office, pr@playmobil.de, Tel. +49 911 9666 1436
About PAPACKS:
PAPACKS leads the charge in developing and manufacturing sustainable, plastic-free packaging solutions. Specializing in molded fiber packaging made primarily from tree and hemp fibers, PAPACKS creates food-safe packaging through advanced technology and environmental commitment. Dedicated to a circular economy, PAPACKS is reducing plastic pollution and invites businesses worldwide to join the movement toward a sustainable future.
Press contact PAPACKS:
PAPACKS Press Office, press@papacks.com, Tel. +49 221 30163006
This version is designed to keep the reader engaged while effectively communicating the core message. It’s tailored to resonate with both environmentally-conscious consumers and companies looking for sustainable solutions.