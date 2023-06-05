PMG Presse-Monitor strengthens management team: Welcomes Michelle Harold as new VP Global Sales

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Berlin, 5 June 2023 (News Aktuell).- PMG Presse-Monitor has expanded its management team welcoming Michelle Harold as Vice President Global Sales to lead PMG's international sales team from 5 June. With her extensive experience in the digital transformation of content, Michelle will lead PMG's market expansion emanating from their ongoing investment and commitment to innovation in the conversion and provision of high-quality digital publishing content. Michelle joins PMG having most recently serving as VP Global Sales at Ninestars Information Technologies.

In welcoming Michelle to PMG, Managing Director Ingo Kästner, said: "I am delighted that Michelle, a proven expert in digital content transformation and strategic sales has joined our team. Her proven success impressively demonstrates her in-depth industry knowledge which alongside her commitment to excellence in customer service makes her the perfect choice for us! We are proud to have Michelle join the PMG leadership team and look forward to working with her to further position PMG as the leading data conversion and digital media monitoring provider internationally.”

Delivering unparalleled solutions for clients in digital data conversion, web crawling and SaaS

In this newly created position, Michelle will expand PMG's product suite for the unified conversion of publishing content alongside responsibility for the worldwide distribution of the PMG platform as a leading SaaS solution for licensing and content marketers.

In joining the PMG team, Michelle said: "I am honoured to become a member of the PMG family to support and develop the exciting pipeline of projects and innovations for our clients. We are laying the foundation for further enhancements in digital infrastructure that will enable publishers and content producers worldwide to successfully market their content into the next decade”.

About Michelle Harold

Michelle has extensive experience in sales management. Over the past 14 years, Michelle has worked for international companies in media, media monitoring, publishing and the library and content sectors. Michelle’s professional achievements include having successfully developed new markets and being instrumental in driving the digital enhancement of content and growth for clients in digital secondary marketing.

About PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG

With the largest daily press database in the German-speaking world, PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG is a leading provider of digital media monitoring, press review production and media evaluation. PMG markets content and rights from around 900 newspaper and magazine publishers with over 4,000 print and online sources. Of these, around 3,000 are available digitally in the PMG press database. From its base in Berlin, the company serves more than 5,000 customers from companies, associations, public institutions, media monitoring services and PR agencies.

Founded in 2001, PMG is a joint venture of German newspaper and magazine publishers; its shareholders include Axel Springer, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Gruner + Jahr, Handelsblatt Media Group, Hubert Burda Media, Spiegel-Verlag, Süddeutsche Zeitung as well as the Federal Association of Digital Publishers and Newspaper Publishers and the Media Association of the Free Press.

