Pricer's partner JRTech Solutions signs supply agreement with Associated Grocers for digital shelf solutions

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Grocers, a leading grocery wholesale company based in Western Canada, (a division of the Pattison Food Group), and serving an extensive network of over 650 independent retail locations, has selected Pricer's partner JRTech Solutions to supply their members with Pricer's in-store automation and communication solution and the latest generation of fully graphic Pricer electronic shelf labels (ESL).

The first complete grocery store installation of the newest range of Pricer electronic shelf labels, SmartTAG Color, with advanced Black, Red, White, and Yellow color display capabilities, took place at Liberty Foods in Fruitvale, British Columbia. This milestone represents the first grocery store in Canada to employ four-color electronic shelf labels.

"Historically, altering paper labels in our stores required a substantial investment of our employees' time. In our quest for more efficient operations, we've been actively exploring digital solutions to manage price changes, track inventory, and restock products quicker, allowing our employees to focus more on what truly matters—assisting our customers. JRTech Solutions and our new Pricer smart labels enable us to achieve precisely that objective," mentions Derrick Dar, Managing Director of Liberty Foods. "The addition of the color yellow to our digital tags allows our promotions to clearly stand out, making it the ideal choice for us and our customers."

Brody Powell, General Manager of Wholesale Associated Grocers – Division of the Pattison Food Group, expressed the selection of JRTech Solutions after a comprehensive evaluation of ESL solutions and providers. He emphasizes, "JRTech stands out from other providers, boasting an impressive fifteen-year track record with their Pricer electronic shelf label solutions. Their profound industry expertise and extensive installation base across various verticals have clearly set them apart. Furthermore, JRTech Solutions Digital Smart Label System seamlessly integrates with the point-of-sale systems used by our member stores."

"We are proud to be partnering with the AG Group to help streamline store processes and create added value for their brand and their members. While our system has been installed in hundreds of grocery stores across Canada since 2009, this agreement is a significant step forward in the adoption of our black, white, red and yellow smart labels. It also widens our footprint in Western Canadian grocery, once again solidifying JRTech's position as the preeminent provider of ESLs in North Amercia," says Diego Mazzone, President and CEO of JRTech Solutions.

"This agreement is of significant value for our North American food market position as major retailers move to new in-store automation and communication solutions as an important step on their digitalization journey", says Charles Jackson, Head of the Americas, Pricer. "Additionally, Associated Grocer's are the first grocery stores in Canada to install the new four-color electronic shelf labels. Their choice of four-color labels also confirms that the huge interest we have seen in these new labels is materializing into real installations."

The agreement contains no commitments with regard to volumes or amounts.

About Associated Grocers - Proud to be the "Home of the Independent" since 1927, today Associated Grocers is the leading grocery wholesale company in Western Canada and a division of Pattison Food Group serving independent retail locations in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan out of several distributions centers located in two provinces. For more information, visit www.associatedgrocers.ca

About Liberty Foods – With community and service being its core values, Liberty Foods is a family-run operation based in Fruitvale, British Columbia since 1957. For more information, visit www.libertyfoods.ca

About JRTech Solutions Inc.

JRTech Solutions Inc. is a privately-held corporation headquartered in Montreal, Québec. JRTech Solutions Inc. is the leading Canadian Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) provider and the largest distributor of Pricer Electronic Shelf Labels in North America, involved in over 1,200 store installations with over 15 million labels installed since 2008. For further information, visit www.jrtechsolutions.com.

About Pricer

Pricer is a leading global technology company serving the rapidly growing smart retail market with in-store digital solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. Through electronic shelf labels, advanced technology, such as optical wireless communication and AI, and continuous innovation, Pricer offers the foundation for in-store communication and efficiency. The industry leading Pricer platform delivers benefits from 30 years of deployment experience and is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable. Pricer was founded in Sweden in 1991 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com

