Publicado 26/10/2020 08:01CET

PrimeStone Capital - Letter to the Board of Directors of St James's Place plc

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder with a ca.1.2% holding in St James's Place plc, has sent a public letter to the Board of Directors of the Company. You can find the letter here:

https://primestonecapital.news/ [https://gbr01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A...]

For more information on PrimeStone Capital LLP: http://www.primestonecapital.com/ [http://www.primestonecapital.com/]

For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook: PrimeStone@greenbrookpr.com[mailto:PrimeStone@greenbrookpr.com], 26 Oct. (0) - 207-952-2000

