Publicado 11/12/2020 08:30CET

PrimeStone Capital - Letter to the Directors of St James's Place plc

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder with a ca.1.2% holding in St James's Place plc, has sent a second public letter to the Directors of the Company. You can find the letter here: https://primestonecapital.news/ [https://gbr01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A...]

For more information on PrimeStone Capital LLP: http://www.primestonecapital.com/ [http://www.primestonecapital.com/]

For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook: PrimeStone@greenbrookpr.com[mailto:PrimeStone@greenbrookpr.com], +44 207 952 2000

