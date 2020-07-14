Priority Software Showcases Ease of Use, Increased Process Efficiency and Cost Effectiveness at Leading UK Retail Manufa

According to global technology research and consulting firm, Omdia, in a newly-released report, UK schoolwear manufacturer, Trutex, automates processes and improves stock control with Priority ERP

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Software Ltd., a leading global provider of business management solutions, today announced that it has been recognized by global technology research and consulting firm, Omdia [https://www.omdia.com/] for its ease of use, and cost effectiveness in the UK retail manufacturing sector, in Omdia's Enterprise Case Study, "Using ERP to Increase Process Efficiency: How Trutex used Priority Software to improve stock control and business processes."

Trutex [https://www.trutex.com/], one of the UK's largest independent schoolwear providers, and longtime Priority customer, implemented Priority ERP to automate and streamline their stock control, order fulfillment, warehousing, and manufacturing processes. Established in 1865, Trutex manufactures specialist and bespoke school uniforms and sportswear. Headquartered in Clitheroe, with a production facility in Rochdale, UK, offices in Shanghai, Sri Lanka, Canada, and Bangladesh, and a joint venture in the Middle East, Trutex sells directly to school stores, online, and to prominent UK retailers, including Marks and Spencer, and John Lewis.

Trutex first implemented Priority ERP in 2006, replacing their legacy standalone solutions, including Infor, to consolidate their business processes into a single system, and achieve real-time visibility of stock across their supply chain. After shortlisting key ERP vendors, Trutex selected Priority ERP, implemented by Priority's Gold Partner, Medatech UK [https://www.medatechuk.com/]. Priority ERP was integrated company-wide, across Trutex's sales, finance, inventory, manufacturing, and other departments.

"We support three diverse sales channels, where we used to have different systems for wholesale, online, and retail, but only one pool of stock, making it nearly impossible to forecast demand and manage stock levels, resulting in overstocking in some areas, and shortfall in others," said John Hogan, Group Supply Chain Director at Trutex. "Priority helped us simplify our complex processes, with better visibility of demand across the board, and minimizing stock movements from our global factories, by moving stock only when needed. Tighter inventory control and demand forecasting helped us efficiently price our products, resulting in significant cost savings."

Today, Trutex benefits from a fully automated supply chain powered by Priority, including order management, and aligning purchase orders to sales orders. Priority also integrates with leading courier-tracking systems, enabling Trutex customers to track orders in real time. In 2018, Trutex redesigned its warehouse, and implemented Priority's Warehouse Management System (WMS) for full visibility of their inventory, and manage supply chain fulfillment from the distribution center to customers' shelves. "Trutex plans to use Priority to develop a more robust stock-forecasting system, further integrate Priority into our procurement planning process, and we're now considering Priority's cloud and mobile ERP, to support the surge in remote working, and our off-site operations," said Hogan.

"Priority delivers end-to-end ERP solutions for leading manufacturers like Trutex, so they can streamline business processes as they grow," said David Greenlees, Managing Director, Priority Software UK & Ireland. "We believe that ERP systems should be open and flexible, where customers can focus on delivering superior products, with the confidence that their system will meet their business needs today, and well into the future. We are pleased to have achieved this with Trutex."

Phil Nicholls, Managing Director, Medatech UK, said, "As Priority's valued long time partner in the UK, we are proud to consistently deliver, implement and support Priority ERP solutions to customers in the region. Our close relationship with Trutex for over 15 years is a testament to our strong commitment to our customers, to continuously enhance the Priority user experience, and benefit from Medatech's two decades of experience and expertise in ERP implementation, customer training, and pre- and post-sales support.

Tim Jennings, Chief Analyst, Enterprise IT, Omdia, who authored the case study, commented, "Before implementing an ERP system, it's important to map out requirements and understand what the software needs to do. Planning and testing upfront is vital. Because Priority is a flexible ERP system, it can be customized to meet an enterprise's bespoke requirements, so that after implementation, it can adapt to changing business requirements."

