(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

HELSINKI, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Publishing of Caverion's Interim Report for January–September 2023 on 3 November 2023

Caverion Corporation's Interim Report for January–September 2023 will be published on Friday, 3 November 2023, at approximately 8:00 EET. The stock exchange release and presentation materials in Finnish and in English will be published at that time on the company's website at www.caverion.com/investors.

News conference for investors and media

Caverion will hold a news conference on the Interim Report on Friday, 3 November 2023, at 10.00 EET at the company's premises, Torpantie 2, 01650 Vantaa, Finland. The presenters at the event are President and CEO Jacob Götzsche and CFO Mikko Kettunen. The event is held in English and targeted for investment analysts, portfolio managers and the media.

Webcast and conference call

The news conference and the presentations by the management can be viewed live at https://caverion.videosync.fi/2023-q3 or www.caverion.com/investors. The live webcast will start at 10.00 EET. A recording of the webcast will later be available at the same address.

It is also possible to participate in the event through a conference call by registering beforehand on the following link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=1009623 .

Phone numbers and the conference ID to access the conference will be provided after the registration. To ask a question, press *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

During the webcast and conference call, all questions should be presented in English.

Schedule in different time zones

For additional information, please contact:Noora Koikkalainen, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 562 6552, noora.koikkalainen@caverion.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/publishing-of-caverions-interim-report-for-januaryseptember-2023-on-3-november-2023-301969975.html