QATAR FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF EARTHNA CENTER DURING DOHA FORUM

DOHA, Qatar, March 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar Foundation has announced the launch of its Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future, a non-profit policy center, at the annual Doha Forum summit.

Building on a legacy of many years of work by Qatar Foundation (QF) in the field of sustainability, the new center will channel QF's education, research, and innovation ecosystem into generating solutions that enhance Qatar's global sustainability policy role where the country has unique insight and capabilities.

Dedicated to thought leadership in policymaking, establishing and promoting policy priorities, strengthening linkages between education, research, and industry, and extending Qatar Foundation's network of domestic and international collaboration, Earthna will focus on sustainability in hot and arid climates, sustainable energy, and maximizing QF's Education City campus as a test bed for new technologies and sustainable implementations.

The launch of Earthna at the high-level panel discussion explored ways of making cities the focus for sustainable global solutions for nature and climate. Expert panelists who gave their insights in the panel discussion were His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Qatar; The Right Honorable Vincent Thomas Keaveny, Lord Mayor of London; Jane Madgwick, CEO, Wetlands International; Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, Leader of Climate and Energy Global Practice - at WWF; and Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, Executive Director of Earthna.

"Our connection to nature holds the key to our future. As a leader in sustainability, QF has supported nationwide priorities, from educating our community about sustainability to generating solutions for Qatar's most pressing environmental challenges. By creating Earthna, we are bridging our research and community strengths to address new policy solutions" said Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation.

Earthna will convene a wide community of experts, government, policy and decision makers, businesses, multilateral institutions, and civil society to generate a more sustainable future. It will also incorporate and build on key elements of the work in cultivating sustainable behaviors, mindsets, and action that have been driven by QF entities.

"Earthna is focused on developing tools, solutions, and policies to improve people's lives within a thriving natural environment," said Mr. de la Mata.

"Qatar sits at the heart of global challenges, which gives us an incredible opportunity to lead global dialogue and promote sustainable policy. Earthna will bring together local and global experts to design and advocate for solutions with global impact."

The Earthna center will focus on the areas of circular economy, sustainable energy, resource security and management, environmental protection and restoration, and societal wellbeing.

