Quercus and Elionia close Eur 76 ml Financing for Construction of Three Biomethane Plants in Italy with a Syndicate of B

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Half of the loan facility will be guaranteed by SACE

LUXEMBOURG and MILAN, Aug. 11, 2025 Quercus Real Assets, the European renewable energy specialist, together with Elionia, the renewable energy investment vehicle of a prominent European family office traditionally known for its legacy in the shipping industry, have successfully closed the financing of three greenfield biomethane plants that will be built in northern Italy. The transaction was completed through their joint venture vehicle, QGM, and marks a significant milestone in their shared commitment to accelerating the energy transition. The Eur 76 million project financing has been arranged by a pool of three banks, BNL BNP Paribas (Mandated Lead Arranger, Agent Bank and Sace Agent), Banco BPM and Mediocredito Centrale. SACE, the insurance and financial group controlled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, specialized in supporting the growth of Italian companies, will guarantee 50% of the facility.

These three plants represent the first phase of a broader portfolio comprising more than twenty similar initiatives planned for development in the same region. The plants will be built during the next ten months and will be operated using agriculture by-products and animal manure.

Diego Biasi, Quercus Co-founder and CEO and Danilo Fumarola, Elionia Co-founder and CEO, confirm that "We have drawn on a successful experience from 2013 in London, where Quercus developed the first anaerobic digestion facility in East London through a joint venture with the UK Treasury owned Green Investment Bank. Our idea is to continue to invest responsibly in sustainable businesses in Italy and eventually elsewhere in Europe. The last fifteen years have been monopolized by renewable investments in electrons, in the future we will see more and more a combination of electrons and biofuel molecules and this supports our strong expectations on the biomethane sector".

The sponsors have been advised by Legance, Fichtner, Rothschild & Co., respectively as legal, technical, financial advisors. The banks have been advised by Ashurst as legal advisor.

Note to Editors

About Quercus Real AssetsQuercus Real Assets Limited is a renewable energy specialist focused on energy transition investments, with offices in London and Dubai.

Diego Biasi and Simone Borla founded Quercus by establishing a Luxembourg-based fund which successfully completed over €1bn in gross investments from inception in five different successful strategies. In January 2020, Diego Biasi started to steer Quercus's business in response to the evolution of the energy sector into a more diversified strategic investment approach. Quercus has successfully completed over 40 deals up to date.

Since 2010 the strategy of the company has been founded on the belief that the creation of long-term environmental and social capital underpins and strengthens investors' and shareholders' returns. Quercus is committed to developing business opportunities and supporting responsible investments for sustainable income and capital returns while contributing to a carbon-neutral future.

For further information, please visit www.quercusrealassets.com

About Elionia

Elionia is an investment vehicle dedicated to renewable energy and is part of a diverse and extensive portfolio managed by a prominent European family office based in Monaco. The portfolio spans multiple asset types, with a notable focus on legacy investments in shipping (www.gestionmaritime.com).

Founded by Danilo Fumarola, Elionia was created with the vision of assembling a global portfolio of assets that are strategically positioned to generate energy from renewable sources.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746959/quercus_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2747016/elionia_Logo.jpg