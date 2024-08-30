Quersus and Audi combine unique motorsport design with futuristic ergonomic chairs

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

August 30, 30 Ago. (News Aktuell) - .– Quersus, one of the leading European ergonomic chair manufacturers, proudly announces an exceptional collaboration with Audi, the renowned German premium car manufacturer. Together, they present two exclusive Quersus models under the Audi license: the Quersus VAOS Audi RS Q e-tron and the Quersus ICOS Audi. These chairs embody the essence of innovation and design, combining superior comfort with cutting-edge automotive aesthetics.





Cutting-Edge Designs inspired by Audi

The Quersus VAOS Audi Gaming Chair: Inspired by the design of the Audi RS Q e-tron, victorious in the 2024 Dakar Rally, this gaming chair reflects the spirit of competition and advanced technology. Its bold lines echo the dynamic design of Audi's off-road prototype vehicle.



The Quersus ICOS Audi Office Chair: Inspired by the design of the Audi single-seater study, this ergonomic hybrid office chair with a sporty curve embodies the innovation and pursuit of performance of Audi vehicles. Its modern design, blending sobriety and character, revolutionizes the look of any workspace.

Heading towards the future

The Quersus Audi chairs are made from premium materials, they reflect Audi's quality standards and our commitment to offering extremely durable products, contributing to reducing the frequent renewal of office supplies and minimizing environmental impact. This approach also extends to the packaging, designed with recycled materials.

Exceptional comfort and ergonomics

Quersus chairs provide exceptional support thanks to multiple ergonomic features, such as 4- directional lumbar support, state-of-the-art memory foam, and multiple adjustment options for the backrest and seat. This advanced ergonomic design, the result of years of work and innovation, allows prolonged use without compromising on comfort, enhancing productivity and user health.

More info & photos in the press kit: https://bit.ly/quersusxaudi



Contact: Martin.Steinbach@fleaky.de