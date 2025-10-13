Quivo and GWC Launch Strategic Partnership for E-Commerce Fulfillment in the Gulf States

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Vienna/Doha, October 13, 13 Oct. (News Aktuell) - – European technology and logistics scale-up Quivo and GWC, a MENA logistics leader, are joining forces to meet the growing demand for professional e-commerce fulfillment in the Gulf States. The partnership, sealed through a strategic investment of EUR 5.2 million by GWC, marks the beginning of a joint expansion into the markets of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Saudi Arabia.

The first GWC warehouse in Qatar has already been equipped with Quivo software, with further sites in Dubai and Saudi Arabia to follow in the coming months. “With GWC we have found the ideal partner to bring our fulfillment expertise to one of the most dynamic regions in the world,” says Georg Wei, Co-Founder and CEO of Quivo. His fellow Co-Founder and CEO, Christoph Glatzl, adds: “Together we are expanding a network that not only facilitates international brands’ entry into the Gulf States, but also enables seamless intra-GCC expansion, giving them genuine access to a rapidly growing market of millions of digitally savvy consumers for the first time.”

Market with Rapid Growth Potential

The e-commerce market in the Gulf States, members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), is booming and is expected to nearly double by 2029, reaching around USD 47 billion. In Saudi Arabia, the market is projected to grow from USD 10 billion (2022) to USD 23 billion (2027), in the UAE from USD 12.3 to 17.2 billion, and in Qatar from USD 1.8 to 3.5 billion, according to the Seamless GCC Market Report 2024. With internet penetration exceeding 99 percent and a young, digitally oriented population, the GCC markets offer ideal conditions for expansion.

Customers of Both Companies Benefit from the Partnership

Quivo contributes its proven software and process expertise in e-commerce fulfillment to the partnership. With its own network of six warehouses in Austria, Germany, France, the UK, and the USA, it already operates a scalable infrastructure that supports international brands in their growth. One example is pet-tracker provider Tractive, which has successfully scaled its business from the EU to the UK and the US using Quivo’s structures. GWC, as Qatar’s logistics market leader, opens the doors to the region and complements the strategic partnership with its extensive infrastructure and market knowledge.

“E-commerce is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the GCC region,” emphasizes Matthew Kearns, Acting Group CEO of GWC. “As the regional market leader, we are constantly expanding our offering. With Quivo at our side, we now provide customers with a fully integrated fulfillment solution – covering everything from storage and processing to delivery.”

For Quivo, the collaboration means access to a new growth market and fresh capital for further product development. GWC expands its portfolio with the highly demanded e-commerce fulfillment service and gains easier access to the European market. Customers of both companies benefit by being able to seamlessly scale their products between Europe, the USA, and the Middle East.

