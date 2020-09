Rankings de QS Business Masters 2021 - Los másters más buscados por empleadores de todo el mundo (3)

2021 Rank 2020 Rank Business School Curso QS Ranking --- 11 10 ESADE Business School MSc in Finance Masters in Finance Ranking --- 13 13 IE Business School Master In Finance Masters in Finance Ranking --- 83 66 EADA Business School Master in Finance Masters in Finance Ranking --- 101+ EAE Business School Master in Financial Management Masters in Finance Ranking --- 101+ 101+ ESIC Business & Marketing School Master in Finance Masters in Finance Ranking --- 101+ EU Business School Master in Finance Masters in Finance Ranking --- 101+ GBSB Global Business School Master in Financial Management Masters in Finance Ranking --- 2021 Rank 2020 Rank Business School Curso QS Ranking --- 4 4 Esade Business School MSc in International Management Masters in Management Ranking --- 6 6 IE Business School Master in Management Masters in Management Ranking --- 12 11 ESADE/UVA McIntire/Lingnan MSc in Global Strategic Management Masters in Management Ranking --- 65= 59 IQS/FJU/USF Master in Global Entrepreneurial Management (MGEM) Masters in Management Ranking --- 68= 57 EADA Business School Master in Management Masters in Management Ranking --- 72= 84 ESIC Business & Marketing School Master in Management Masters in Management Ranking --- 101+ EAE Business School Master in Project Management Masters in Management Ranking --- 101+ EU Business School Master in Management Masters in Management Ranking --- 101+ GBSB Global Business School Master in International Business Management Masters in Management Ranking --- 2021 Rank 2020 Rank Business School Curso QS Ranking --- 4 7 Esade Business School MSc in Marketing Management Masters in Marketing Ranking --- 48= 51+ ESIC Business & Marketing School Master in Marketing Management Masters in Marketing Ranking --- 51+ EAE Business School Master in Marketing Management Masters in Marketing Ranking --- 51+ EU Business School Master in Marketing Masters in Marketing Ranking --- 51+ GBSB Global Business School Master in Communications and Future Marketing Masters in Marketing Ranking --- 51+ 47= IQS Master in International Marketing/ Sales Management (Dual Award) Masters in Marketing Ranking --- 2021 Rank 2020 Rank Business School Curso QS Ranking --- 21 ESIC Business & Marketing School Master in Logistics and Supply Chain Masters in Supply Chain Management Management Ranking --- 35 EAE Business School MSc Supply Chain Management Masters in Supply Chain Management Ranking --- 41+ GBSB Global Business School Masters in Supply Chain Management Masters in Supply Chain Management Ranking --- 2021 Rank 2020 Rank Business School Curso QS Ranking --- 8 7 ESADE Business School MSc in Business Analytics Masters in Business Analytics Ranking --- 51+ EAE Business School Master in Big Data & Analytics Masters in Business Analytics Ranking --- 51+ 51+ ESIC Business and Marketing School Master in Marketing Science Masters in Business Analytics Ranking ---

Serie completa de rankings QS [https://www.topuniversities.com/business-masters-rankings/20...]

Metodología [https://www.topuniversities.com/business-masters-rankings/me...]

