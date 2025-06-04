RavenDB Launches GenAI Capabilities Directly into the Operational Data Layer

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

This new feature will turn the operational database into a powerful native AI engine, responding to the growing demand for engineering teams to deliver GenAI capabilities.

HADERA, Israel and SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RavenDB, a high-performance NoSQL document database trusted by developers and enterprises worldwide, today announced the launch of its new feature, bringing native Generative AI (GenAI) capabilities directly into its core database engine, marking a new chapter in how data and intelligence converge to drive real-time innovation.

RavenDB now brings GenAI to the data layer, eliminating the need for middleware, external orchestration, or costly third-party services. Developers can generate, enrich, classify, and automate content and decisions directly within the database using any large language model (LLM) they choose. By embedding AI where the data lives, RavenDB enables secure, efficient, real-time execution without external add-ons.

"This is more than just a feature, it's a fundamental rethinking of where AI belongs in the software stack," said Oren Eini, CEO and Founder of RavenDB. "We're empowering organizations, from startups to global enterprises, to create intelligent applications without complexity or compromise by placing AI where it belongs: inside the data engine."

Unlike most GenAI solutions, which rely on fragile service wrappers or proprietary cloud stacks, RavenDB takes a radically straightforward approach: letyourdatadomore natively. Built-in summarization, classification, and tagging support turn traditional queries into intelligent, real-time actions. The feature also allows RavenDB users to leverage their data to generate additional documents and information, enriching the dataset directly from within the database. In short, your data doesn't just answer questions; it evolves, expands, and works for you.

RavenDB's new feature supports any LLM (open-source or commercial), allowing teams to run GenAI tasks directly inside the database. Moving from prototype to production traditionally requires complex data pipelines, vendor-specific APIs, external services, and significant engineering effort. With this feature, RavenDB removes those barriers and bridges the gap between experimentation and production, giving developers complete control over cost, performance, and compliance. The result is a seamless transition from idea to implementation, making the leap to production almost as effortless as prototyping.

What sets RavenDB apart is its fully integrated, flexible approach: developers can use any LLM on their terms. It's optimized for cost and performance with smarter caching and fewer API calls, and includes enterprise-ready capabilities such as governance, monitoring, and built-in security, designed to meet the demands of modern, intelligent applications.

By collapsing multiple infrastructure layers into a single intelligent operational database, RavenDB's native GenAI capabilities significantly upgrade its data layer. This enhancement accelerates innovation by removing complexity for engineering leaders. Whether classifying documents, summarizing customer interactions, or automating workflows, teams can build powerful features directly from the data they already manage, with no dedicated AI team required.

The announcement coincides with the AI and Big Data Expo in Santa Clara, where RavenDB will demonstrate how its new native GenAI feature removes traditional barriers to adoption, marking a strategic evolution in modern application development. Available starting today, the feature includes built-in support for observability, security, and compliance, and is ready for everything from real-time personalization to enterprise-grade document automation.

RavenDB is a hybrid NoSQL document database built for modern application development. Used by 12,000 companies across 50 industries, RavenDB helps teams move faster with seamless data management across cloud, on-prem, and edge environments. With full-text search, automatic indexes, and an easy-to-use studio for monitoring and administration, RavenDB is the database developers love and enterprises trust. Learn more at www.ravendb.net.

