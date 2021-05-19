RELEVATION 2021: Fundraising Summit for the booming PropTech market unlocks new investment potentials

● June 23 – 24, 2021: Unique digital conference and matchmaking event for investors and PropTech startups sets the stage for the future of real estate industry

● Event focused on transactions: founders meet venture capitalists - venture capitalists meet fund-of-funds (LPs)

● Recruiting event for 100 selected students from 10 world-renowned universities and business schools

Brussels, 19 May 2021 - RELEVATION, currently one of the world's most important events for prop tech start-ups and investors, will take place on June 23 and 24, 2021. This is where the players of a booming young market segment meet, which has received further impetus from the current pandemic. The PropTech market offers attractive opportunities for smart financial engagements beyond industry-focused investors. In this context, RELEVATION will set the stage for the future of building environments from construction to urban planning.

Opportunities for future-oriented investments

As a purely digital fundraising event, RELEVATION is designed for concrete transactions and effective networking to facilitate investments in the PropTech sector and to bring together founders with venture capitalists and investors (LPs) with venture capital. The organizer PropTech Lab, the real estate innovator network, expects around 400 real estate startups at different stages of development and around 200 leading venture capitalists to participate, including a/o proptech, Round Hill Ventures and Camber Creek. Around 50 Fund-of-Funds (LPs) will be present, looking for a PropTech fund to allocate their capital. Finally, RELEVATION offers participating companies a recruiting fair for more than 100 students from 10 globally renowned universities or business schools such as Oxford, Stanford or IESE Barcelona.

The event's largest partner is CREtech, one of the world's largest PropTech platforms. This gives participants an opportunity to access the US-market and offers RELEVATION the chance to position itself as the leading event to accelerate the global growth of the PropTech segment.

The quality standard is high: the startups are carefully pre-selected according to investor-ready criteria. "RELEVATION is the right event at the right time. The PropTech market is pointing steeply upwards and many innovative new founders are waiting in the wings. It is important to bring them together with investors to take advantage of the momentum. Efficiency and transparency are our top priorities. With RELEVATION, we also want to set new industry standards, for example through IT-supported targeted matching of the ideal future partners and by producing in-depth industry reports about valuation trends, deal references and exit multiples," explains Idriss Goossens, CEO of PropTech Lab and founder of RELEVATION.

More information on registration can be found on www.relevation.org.

