(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

- La aventura es real. La jungla te llama. Reservas abiertas para la experiencia de realidad virtual Jumanji: The Lost Levels de Zero Latency VR

La primera experiencia de realidad virtual con seguimiento de manos completo de Zero Latency VR promete ser la aventura familiar definitiva para estas fiestas

MELBOURNE, Australia, 18 de noviembre de 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Latency VR, la red de realidad virtual inmersiva más grande e innovadora del mundo, anunció que las entradas para Jumanji: The Lost Levels ya están a la venta. La experiencia se podrá disfrutar a través de los centros Zero Latency VR de todo el mundo a partir del viernes 4 de diciembre de 2026.

Built for adventurers of all ages, Jumanji: The Lost Levels is a full-scale immersive VR experience designed from the ground up for families and groups craving genuine shared adventure. From the moment you step into the arena, the jungle calls to you, packed with surprises.

Players will navigate the perils of Jumanji across a series of escalating challenges: forge bonds with exotic animal companions, survive an exhilarating river rafting gauntlet, bust out their best moves in a snake dance-off (yes, really), crack the secrets of ancient temple puzzles, saddle up and ride dinosaurs through uncharted jungle, and face off against an epic boss battle with the fate of Jumanji itself hanging in the balance.

Jumanji: The Lost Levels is the first Zero Latency VR experience played entirely through full hand tracking, putting your actual hands directly into the action. Reach out. Grab things. Interact with animals. Duck. Dodge. Dance. Try not to panic when a dinosaur turns up. It's friendly (we think).

"Jumanji has always been about the thrill of the unexpected; you never know what's coming around the next corner, and that's exactly what we've built with The Lost Levels," said Tim Ruse, Chief Executive Officer, Zero Latency VR. "Whether you're eight or eighty, this experience is going to get your heart racing. We cannot wait to see guests discover it."

Jumanji: The Lost Levels is available to book now at Zero Latency VR venues worldwide, with doors opening Friday, December 4, 2026. Whether you're a seasoned Jumanji fan or a first-time adventurer, this is the experience to kick off the holiday season.

ENLACES PARA MEDIOS SOCIALES:

Instagram y TikTok: @zerolatencyvrLinkedIn: Zero Latency VR

Contacto de prensa:

Luke MitchellResponsable de RR.PP. y Comunicación+61 (0) 413614412luke.mitchell@zerolatencyvr.com

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