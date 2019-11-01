COMUNICADO: RESTORE 1st Advanced Therapies Science Meeting

Publicado 01/11/2019 10:18:04 CET

25th--26th November 2019, Berlin

BERLIN, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RESTORE-Health by Advanced Therapies invites you to join the First Advanced Therapies Science Meeting (ATSM), an EACCME(®) accredited event, which will be held at the Maritim Hotel, Stauffenbergstraße in Berlin from the 25(th )- 26(th) November 2019.

Advanced Therapies are one of the most recent and significant advances in medicine. They include gene and cell therapies and tissue-engineering approaches to not only treat disease symptoms, but to potentially provide a cure for otherwise incurable chronic diseases. RESTORE aims to ensure that these regenerative therapies are implemented as a standard of care across Europe and beyond. The 1(st) ATSM will bring together experts from industry, patient organisations and academia to discuss the challenges within the field of Advanced Therapies and to drive forward a concerted interdisciplinary effort, making use of the excellent science, infrastructure and funding landscape within Europe, to make regenerative therapies a reality for all.

RESTORE is coordinated by Prof. Dr. Hans-Dieter Volk, Spokesperson for the BIH Center for Regenerative Therapies (BCRT) and his team, "Advanced Therapies are a potential game changer in health care, aiming to shift our focus from chronic treatment of disease to regeneration of health," says Prof. Volk. He adds, "We are determined to translate promising research findings into safe therapies, and we are working across disciplines and national borders in order to achieve this goal. The 1(st) Advanced Therapies Science Meeting provides the opportunity for participation in discussions on the still numerous obstacles in the way of implementing these promising therapies in routine clinical care."

Advanced Therapies, also known as "living" drugs, are a disruptive innovation, i.e. an innovation that will change the paradigm of clinical drug development in the future. For some patients these regenerative therapies are already a reality, unfortunately for most patients this is not yet the case. The motivation behind RESTORE is to accelerate the availability of these "living" drugs to all those in need by supporting collaboration throughout the transdisciplinary network required during drug development and by helping to overcoming regulatory, scientific and technological roadblocks that stand in the way of such a trailblazing change.

"We are immensely grateful to all our supporters and to the EU for backing RESTORE and the 1(st) ATSM, allowing us to share and evolve our vision for the future of Advanced Therapies," says Prof Volk. RESTORE is a Europe-wide large-scale research initiative, backed by an international and transdisciplinary community comprised of industrial partners, research institutions and hospitals.

The packed two-day 1(st) ATSM programme [https://www.restore-horizon.eu/1atsm-programme/] will include talks from Nobel Prize winner Ada Yonath (Director of Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel), Michele De Luca (University of Modena, Italy), Timothy O'Brien (National University of Ireland, Galway, Ireland), Maksim Mamonkin (Baylor College of Medicine, USA), Manuela Gomes (University of Minho, Portugal) and many many more!

For more information about RESTORE and the 1st ATSM, to view the meeting programme or to register, please visit our website:

https://www.restore-horizon.eu/1atsm-home/ [https://www.restore-horizon.eu/1atsm-home/]

RESTORE partners comprise the Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin and Berlin Institute of Health (Germany), the University of Zurich (Switzerland), Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (United Kingdom), TissUse GmbH (Germany), Pluristem Ltd (Israel), Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany), INSERM - Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche (France), Innovation Acta S.r.l. (Italy), Fondazione Telethon Milan (Italy), and the University of Minho (Portugal).

