Returning ecommerce customers drive revenue growth

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

nShift releases list of five strategies to build customer loyalty

LONDON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Repeat customers spend more money with the retailer and recommend the vendor to friends. nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management software, has released a list of five strategies to help online brands, retailers and webshops build customer loyalty.

While previous marketing efforts have tended to focus on acquiring new customers, ecommerce companies are waking up to the power of customer loyalty. Research shows that some 41% of an online store's revenue comes from just eight percent of customers.[1] It is those that shop regularly with a retailer or webshop that splash the most cash.

Encouraging repeat purchase is crucial to growing revenue. Experts at nShift have created a list of five strategies to build customer loyalty:

Sean Sherwin-Smith, Product Director, Post Purchase at nShift said, "It's crucial to keep shoppers coming back for more. As loyalty toward the retailer grows, customers will be prepared to part with more cash. They become ambassadors for the brand by recommending the vendor to friends and family.

"To strengthen ties of loyalty, it's important to get the customer experience right at every stage of the delivery journey. It's often what happens in the hours and days after the customer hits the buy button that will determine whether they will come back in the future."

nShift enables online retailers and webshops to take control of their delivery management and build an end-to-end experience from checkout to returns. The platform:

Offers access to over 1000 ready-made carrier connections

Makes different delivery options easy to display and badge at checkout.

Gives retailers the ability to distribute branded communication through the social channels that are relevant to today's consumers

Facilitates a clear, straightforward and easy-to-use returns process.

www.nshift.com

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

[1] https://blog.smile.io/repeat-customers-profitable/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/returning-ecommerce-customers-drive-revenue-growth-301873045.html